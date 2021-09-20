Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 13, 2021

18:21— Thomas Patrick Hurley, 58, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], RECKLESS DRIVING [23103(A)VC]; Case no. 212387

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

20:23— Adrian Mondragonbarragan, 22, of Fresno, Ca, was arrested at AMPM on Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212389

September 14, 2021

00:53— Terry Moore, 71, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 32nd St. and Oat St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC]; Case no. 212390

September 15, 2021

00:20— Gregory Douglas Young, 42, of Cambria was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212402

22:27— Kiana Jewel Ruiz, 24, of Nipomo, was arrested on the 1300 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for SEXUAL BATTERY:SEX AROUSAL [243.4(E)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 212406

September 16, 2021

11:29— Nicholas Alexander Alcus, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210981

13:37— David Brian Matthysse, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Fallbrook Cr. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212412

September 17, 2021

00:07— Neville Scott Cairney, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 12th St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212417

September 18, 2021

00:47— Steven Lee Graham, 40, transient, was arrested on the 2000 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 212423

15:54— Robert Clyde Gosnell, 33, of Los Osos was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212429

17:00— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 37, transient, was arrested on the corner of Norma’s Way and Park St. and booked and released for VANDALISM/DAMAGES [594(A)(2)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2431

September 19, 2021

00:22— Miguelangel Lopezortega, 22, of King City, Ca, was arrested on the 2500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC]; Case no. 212433

00:09— Jake Andrew Martin, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Meadowlark Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212437

00:49— Jose Milan Flores, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212435

Atascadero Police Department

September 13, 2021

08:19— Ralph James Aschenbrenner, 50, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 212348

08:40— Jeffrey Howard Marohn, 69, of Atascadero was cited for DISPLAY ON VEHICLE/PRESENT TO OFFICER UNLAWFUL REGISTRATION [4462.5]; Case no. 212349

September 14, 2021

17:30— Benjamin Scott Buckley, 41, of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212381

September 15, 2021

08:08— John Edward Pritchard, 27, of Paso Robles was cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212380

17:30— William Earl Francis, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7700 block of Morro Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212393

September 17, 2021

23:16— Andre Michael Stoner, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212413

23:16— Andre Michael Stoner, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 200845

September 18, 2021

13:52— Rosa Helena Luellen, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11200 block of Pamplona Way and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212417

September 19, 2021

07:45— Christopher Shane Gibson, 30, transient, was arrested at Mechanics Bank and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212422

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...