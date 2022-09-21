Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 12, 2022

02:23— David Pereztagle, 31, of San Ramon, CA, was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222776

03:04— Rangel Merceloavendano, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222777

09:09— Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Ramada Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2780

17:04— Jorge Albert Colmenero, 38, of Merced, CA, was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2787

18:24— Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 6th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2788

20:39— Maurilio Martinezgarcia, 29, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222789

22:10— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222791

22:10— Serena Lynn Bishop, 41, of Oceano was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 8th St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222792

September 13, 2022

10:33— Marcos Fidel Vela, 29, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2801

11:39— Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2804

20:00— Jensen Marie Eva, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Dorothy St. and booked and released for WILLFUL DISOBEDIENCE OF A COURT ORDER [166(A)(4)PC]; Case no. 222809

September 14, 2022

11:29— Maria Elena Ines, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 22nd St. and Oak St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2813

22:58— Michael Anthony Drafton, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 32nd St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1]; Case no. 22-2818

00:35— Philip Espinoza, 34, of Lynwood, CA, was arrested on the 3800 block of Mill Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222819

September 15, 2022

12:05— Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, transient, was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], RECEIVE OR CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY [496PC]; Case no. 222828

12:08— Zackary Lance Marquez, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Melody Dr. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 222828

22:30— Tanner Harris, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 21st. St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2832

September 16, 2022

01:00— Francisco Garciagerardo, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 17th St. and 101 and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222833

14:36— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, transient, was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 21-2431

19:47— Michael Brandon Reyes, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222839

September 17, 2022

01:22— Moses Gonzalezvasquez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2841

02:20— Lorenzo Munoznava, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 22-2843

09:55— Alexander Matthew Lopezgoranson, 32, of Atascadero was arrested in the Salinas Riverbed and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222844

18:44— Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of Creston was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 222851

18:54— Hector Joel Barahonasalguero, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222850

17:15— Heliodoro Lopezgarcia, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLAWFUL USE OF LICENSE [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 22-2852

20:48— Celso Cuellan Galvez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 14th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2853

23:56— Mervi Lagattuta, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested at 101 at South Spring Exit and released to another agency for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2855

September 18, 2022

01:21— Bibiano Cuaraoaguilar, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; 222856

22:12— Sergio Eder Reyesvillegas, 36, of Cambria was arrested on the 630 block of 13th St. and booked and released for FIGHTING IN PUBLIC PLACE [415(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222859

22:19— Marco Lazarobravo, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of 13th St. and booked and released for FIGHTING IN PUBLIC PLACE [415(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222859

Atascadero Police Department

September 13, 2022

02:42— Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222373

20:35— John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria was arrested on the 5900 block of Entrada Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222387

September 14, 2022

00:17— Lena Jean Riegelhuth, 25, transient, was booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)]; Case no. 222388

12:06— Rhonda Leann Hamlin, 47, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222392

13:06— Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222393

September 15, 2022

00:59— Elmer Abisai Guerrero, 35, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222396

23:45— Travis Bernard Burrus, 39, of San Luis Obispo was booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)]; Case no. 222400

September 16, 2022

22:36— Lucas Robert Benner, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 222405

22:36— Lucas Robert Benner, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and booked for GIVE FALSE ID TO PO [148.9(A)]; Case no. 222406

September 17, 2022

03:59— Thomas Brian Demma, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7400 block of Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked for VIOL CRT ORD DOM VIOLENCE [273.6(A)], VANDALISM:DESTROY OTHER’S PROPERTY [594(A)(3)]; Case no. 222404

