Paso Robles Police Department.

September 07, 2020

05:55— Peter Charles Ingraham, transient, was released to a third party for INDECENT EXPOSURE [314.1PC]; Case no. 202009

17:58— Daniel Lee Stainbrook of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202012

23:28— Casey John Hill of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 202014

September 08, 2020

03:40— William Patrick Mulcahy of San Miguel was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202015

September 09, 2020

09:22— John Tyler Mondo of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202023

15:31— Rachel Colleen Williams of Paso Robles was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202026

September 10, 2020

13:27— Pedro Santacruz of Paso Robles was released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT- FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202035

17:06— Tobie Michael Loewen of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 20-2039

September 11, 2020

00:41— Angel Vasquezortiz of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 20-2031

September 12, 2020

00:55— Vanessa Riveragarcia of Salinas was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202053

13:33— Cody Andrew Smith of Templeton was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 20-2057

14:54— Eva Marie Jensen of Paso Robles was booked and released for WILLFUL DISOBEDIENCE OF A COURT ORDER [166(A)(4)PC]; Case no. 202060

23:54— Jerren Marr Snow of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202064

September 13, 2020

01:30— Austin Mathew Wallingford of San Miguel was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202065

02:30— Jose Milanflores of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 202066

09:15— Ewen Macveagh Hungerford of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 20-2068

10:35— Sixto Delacruzvazquez of Paso Robles was booked for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 202070

Atascadero Police Department.

September 07, 2020

10:12—Abundio Cabrera Molina of Fresno was cited for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 202095

15:34— Karyn Marie Peterson of Atascadero was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], FELONY VIOLATION OF PROBATION [1203.2(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 202096

18:59— Shaunna Michelle Stafford of Atascadero was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 202097

September 08, 2020

14:29— Leeza Ellajean Green of San Luis Obispo was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202105

15:27— Travis Lee Mathes, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202106

September 09, 2020

02:11— John Solonzano of Visalia was booked for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)PC]; Case no. 202111

14:44— Travis Matthew Snider of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202118

14:58— Cruz Christopher Gomez, transient, was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202118

15:46— Nicholas Allen Mueller of Atascadero was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 202118

17:22— Michael Terry Garcia of Santa Margarita was cited for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202119

23:51— Maya Sue Cheek of Arroyo Grande was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202124

September 10, 2020

09:54— Layn Allen Banks, transient, was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], MISD VIOLATION OF PROBATION [1203.2(A)PC]; Case no. 202127

09:54— Joseph Edward Pennington, transient, was booked for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 202127

09:57— Darlene Marion Moore, transient, was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS]; Case no. 202127

10:43— Taylor Corbin Brouillard of Atascadero was booked for LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202128

18:15— Summer Rae Breedlove of San Luis Obispo was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 202132

September 11, 2020

16:32— Edward Glenn Hash, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], LOCAL WARRANT – MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202137

17:15— Jason Michael Barba of San Luis Obispo was cited for POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], COMMERCE/TRANSFER/BILLY CLUB [22210PC], RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)PC]; Case no. 202138

21:05— Michael Garnett, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS], DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE [14601.5(A)VC]; Case no. 202140

21:15— Amber Leila Aguilera, transient, was cited for MISDEMEANOR POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)HS], POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)HS], MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)HS]; Case no. 202140

September 12, 2020

20:21— Joyce Sachiko McPherson of Templeton was cited for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 202152

September 13, 2020

03:45— David Michael Phipps, transient, was cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)ATMC]; Case no. 202158

