Paso Robles Police Department

September 06, 2021

03:25— Juan Angel Gonzalez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 212324

10:54— Brandon James Baird, 32, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-2325

September 07, 2021

17:38— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2339

20:55— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 212341

23:31— Gregory Douglas Young, 42, of Cambria was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 16th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212342

September 09, 2021

23:22— Sherree Dominguez, 39, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212354

September 10, 2021

03:35— Odalis Santizavalos, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 4400 block of Airport Rd. and released by a peace office for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212355

September 11, 2021

00:00— Dustin Angel Fernandez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2366

September 12, 2021

14:02— Demarest Ethaiah Pritchett, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212379

Atascadero Police Department

September 06, 2021

02:20— Barbara Diane Wilson, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Dorothy St. and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)]; Case no. 212279

September 07, 2021

08:11— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 33, transient, was arrested on the corner of Principal Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212291

22:07— Joel Alexander Soloniuk, 44, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 212299

September 08, 2021

10:56— Steven Oscar Gonzalez, 29, of San Luis Obispo was booked for ASSAULT W DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY [664/459-RES], ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212298

September 10, 2021

23:08— Jason Paul Flood, 50, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200675

September 11, 2021

09:40— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, transient, was arrested behind Century 21 and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212329

September 12, 2021

02:22— Charles Edward Shoemaker, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 212338

