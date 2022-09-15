Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 05, 2022

00:27— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222701

06:23— Fernando Rendonmarin, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 10th St. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222702

09:07— Mariano Rosales, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2703

15:35— Thomas Byron Westbrook IV, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd. and Corral Creek Ave. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222707

22:54— Jerry Daniel Gutierrez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Nickerson Dr. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222713

September 06, 2022

19:17— Erika Nicole Lopez, 33, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Scott St. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222723

21:15— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of 10th St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]

23:20— Edward Glenn Hash, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222727

September 07, 2022

18:10— Shannon Clayton Buie, 52, of Las Banos, CA, was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222735

20:24— Erick Joel Quintero, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 34th St. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], CHECK PASSING W/INSUFFICIENT FUNDS [476A(A)PC]; Case no. 222662

September 08, 2022

01:45— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Park St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222738

12:57— Alberto Gaticacastro, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Melody Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221219

September 09, 2022

01:20— Steven Matthew French, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Park St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222749

03:18— Ruben Camberosgonzalez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 12th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222750

04:32— David Brian Matthysse, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222751

17:20— Rodrigo Torres, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Park St. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222757

21:20— Gallardo David Baranda, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222758

September 10, 2022

12:45— Lasandra Marie Aviles, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222759

01:03— Callie Brianne Lambeth, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 12th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222760

10:24— Walter Darrell Rouse, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for TRESPASSING W/O CONSENT OF OWNER,ETC [602(1)PC], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1763

19:55— Luis Alberto Ventura, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Tiek St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 201860

September 11, 2022

00:07— Levi Paul Gaze, 34, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222767

00:07— Jeremy Forrest Mitchell, 45, of Graver Beach was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222767

01:03— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 13th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222768

02:40— Severiano Ortegamoreno, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and 8th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222769

03:28— Mariano Manuel Modesto, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222770

16:30— Ismael Valdez, 43, of Santa Cruz, CA, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2772

20:57— Carlos Faustino Burgara, 35, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 17th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2773

21:51— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222774

Atascadero Police Department

September 05, 2022

21:33— Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222310

September 06, 2022

01:50— Marco Gabriel Rojas, 23, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222318

September 10, 2022

02:48— Aurysleidy Hernandez Taveras, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5100 block of Olmeda Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222355

02:53— Sean Edward Roberts, 40, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222354

September 11, 2022

01:40— Gary John Desola, 39, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of Entrada Ave. and cited for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222360

02:56— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222366

02:56— Joseph Edward Pennington, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222361

