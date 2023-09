Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

September 04, 2023

02:05 — Joe Espinoza, of Menifee was on view arrest on the corner of 5th and Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232841

10:02 — Anissa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was one new arrest on the 2200 block of Oak St. for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232845

23:14 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of Creston Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232850

20:55 — Michael Carper, of Nipomo was summoned/cited on the corner of 101 South and Spring St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 232848

September 05, 2023

14:17 — Michael McDaniel, of Atascadero was on view arrest on Creston Rd and Melody for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 230917

00:21 — David Toral, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232851

02:11 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232852

07:58 — Fidel Nazario, of Paso Robles was arrested on Rambouillet for IMPOUND VEHICLE [22651(P)VC], Case no. 232853

14:35 — Elvia Salgado, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 500 block of 32nd St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232860

16:33 — Joshua Zulauf, of Texas was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232863

19:18 — Austin Starr, of Arizona was taken into custody on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232863

22:55 — Janine Cesena, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Oak St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232866

23:36 — Oscar Castanedagonzalez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232867

00:00 — Kenneth Reece, of Atascadero was summoned/cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 232858

September 06, 2023

22:51 — Christopher Moen, of Paso Robles was arrested for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 223592

00:00 — Steven Copass, of San Miguel was summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 232872

21:54 — Julia Berban, of Santa Maria was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232880

21:16 — Faustino Bonifacio, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Creston Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232879

September 07, 2023

02:14 — Juventino Gonzalezhernandez, of Redding was taken into custody on the 200 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232881

00:00 — Daniel Garcia, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Stoney Creek and Corral Creek for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232883

02:55 — Aaron Farrell, off Atascadero was on view arrest on 46E and Union for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232882

11:22 — Daniel Kulinski, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 46E and HWY 101 NB Off Ramp for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232888

20:23 — Antonio Reyesmartinez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 34th St and Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232894

04:49 — Maynor Rodriguezcaballero, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Santa Ynez and Creston Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232884

21:50 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232895

22:24 — Guadalupe Chairez, of Atascadero was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232896

September 08, 2023

00:00 — Amanda Bobb, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 232898

17:42 — Daniel Rivera, of Caruthers was on view arrest on the 3100 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232904

September 09, 2023

01:50 — Eduardo Velasquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Sleepy Hollow Rd for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232912

14:35 — Joseph Donovan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 28th St and Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232917

16:11 — Marlin Villagomez, of King City was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 232918

15:59 — Alexander Lopez-Goranson, of California Valley on the 1600 block of Fontana Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232919

17:12 — Lorenza Villagomez, of King City was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 232918

September 10, 2023

23:42 — Chloe Mitchell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Dallon Dr and Jena Ct for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232924

02:38 — Ruben Paramodiaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3500 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], Case no. 232925

20:57 — Refugio Castro, of Lamont was on view arrest on the corner of 46E and Golden Hill Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232929

23:25 — Aldama Martinez, of Castroville was on view arrest on the corner of 13th St and Paso Robles St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232930

23:46 — Seguntino Pinzonpenafort, of Paso Robes was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St and 28th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232931

23:30 —Martin Pinzonpenafort, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St and 28th St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232931

Atascadero Police Department

September 03, 2023

00:05 — Gary Hargis Jr., was arrested on the 3200 block of El Camino Real for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231815

01:59 — George Chavezgarcia, was arrested in Santa Margarita for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231817

05:49 — Austin Cook, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231818

20:21 — Walker Edwards, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231821

September 05, 2023

02:47 — Olivia Montana, was arrested on Rosario Ave and Fresno Ave for WARRANT/F, Case no. 231829

10:36 — Ira Brown, was arrested on Lewis Ave and West Mall for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8] or [PC], Case no. 231834

September 06, 2023

13:15 — Hillery Hurley, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231315

September 07, 2023

21:53 — Thomas Brooks, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION FOR SALES OF METHAMPHETAMINE [11378 HS], Case no. 231852

September 08, 2023

13:10 — Brandon Lowe, was arrested on the 7000 block of Santa Ynez Ave for WARRANT/M, Case no. 231858

