Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 30, 2021

00:22— Natividad Mexicano Blas, 60, of Greenfield, Ca, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Vine St. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212248

00:48— Aubree Summer Albert, 44, of Paso Robles was booked and released for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 212249

13:29— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 740 block of Spring St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 212252

19:58— Arilene Lopez, 33, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on the 2600 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], USE ANOTHER’S PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO OBTAIN CREDIT/ETC [530.5(A)PC], CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY [182PC], BURGLARY; POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212261

20:43— Carlos Galeana, 37, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on the 2600 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY [182PC], USE ANOTHER’S PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION TO OBTAIN CREDIT/ETC [530.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212261

August 31, 2021

00:05— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Paso Robles Inn and released to a third party for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 212264

11:04— Serra Jessica Sheehan Matherne, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212268

21:44— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3400 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212273

September 01, 2021

19:20— Andrew William Gilbertson, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to a third party for ROBBERY [211PC]; Case no. 21-2280

September 03, 2021

13:44— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212301

17:22— Samantha Rae Parker, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 212304

19:40— Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212305

September 04, 2021

00:57— Bobby Eleseo Lewis, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on Paso Robles St. and 101 NB ON RAMP and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212307

02:12— Richard Alex Pinto, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of 10th St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-2308

11:20— Jasmine Denae Lorona, 29, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 2900 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-2310

23:48— Fredrick Albert Guashino, 71, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Oak St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 21-2314

September 05, 2021

13:55— Brandon James Baird, 32, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212319

Atascadero Police Department

August 30, 2021

22:28— Lisa Marie Ibison, 37, of Atascadero was cited for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)]; Case no. 212223

22:28— Daniel Oliver Bartell, 33, of Shelly, ID, was cited for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)]; Case no. 212223

August 31, 2021

09:58— Francis Michael Pinocchio, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [853.8]; Case no. 132574

09:58— Francis Michael Pinocchio, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212225

10:06— Dean Anthony Dibenedetto, 26, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212225

16:06— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212231

September 01, 2021

02:28— Cody Melvin Casteel, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5600 block of San Jacinto Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212235

September 02, 2021

03:36— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 211699

03:36— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212242

16:10— Searra Justin Crow, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9000 block of La Paz Rd. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212251

21:54— Omar Alvarezcastillo, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212255

September 03, 2021

02:31— Ausencio Saabedra Nunez, 28, of Atascadero was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212257

02:31— Samuel Salgadogonzalez, 25, of Paso Robles was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212258

21:33— Marcus Tanner Bolton, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8300 block of San Andreas Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], ATTEMPT ROBBERY [664/211], ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY [664/459-RES], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 212265

September 04, 2021

02:29— Jaz Daniel Mackey, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Rosa Rd. and East Front St. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212266

03:38— David IV Petty, 44, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202894

