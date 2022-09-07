Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 29, 2022

14:26— Robert David Kortje, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 15th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212108

15:25— Daniel Clay Jennings, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Lippizan Ln. and Morgan Ln. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222626

18:10— Dean Mathew Shupp, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222629

August 30, 2022

10:10— Nathan Daniel Duckworth, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on River Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222633

14:34— Tirza Louise Ward, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222638

14:40— Timothy Alexander Morones, 31, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2700 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], WILLFUL DISOBEDIENCE OF A COURT ORDER [166(A)(4)PC]; Case no. 22-2638

22:29— German Lugo Servando, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Dry Creek Rd. and Airport Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222646

August 31, 2022

05:22— Ricardo Pecheco, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 22-2649

15:30— Matthew Joseph Deal, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-2653

15:29— Caitlin Ashley Pittaway, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222655

September 01, 2022

00:55— Sara Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2659

09:23— Tanisha Marie McDaniel, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222661

15:23— Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 222665

15:15— Edward Glenn Hash, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222665

17:40— Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-1303-1

20:48— Rigoberto Valencia Perez, 60, of Shandon was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for COURT ORDER VIOLATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)(1)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2670

22:36— Sara Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Park St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2671

September 02, 2022

22:12— Nicholas Kane Totzke, 40, of Bakersfield, CA, was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222680

23:15— Ryan Mcdermott, 42, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2681

September 03, 2022

22:21— Jason Anthony Horning, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221746

22:40— Jesse Wayne Wall, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222689

September 04, 2022

02:08— Jorge Velazquezdelacruz, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 36th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2692

04:39— Adam Salman Kassir, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 720 block of Trigo Ln. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 222694

19:10— Jose Zaragozavaldovinos, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222699

20:20— James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 290 block of Scott St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 222289

Atascadero Police Department

August 30, 2022

20:33— Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222263

August 31, 2022

01:10— Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on HWY 101 and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222265

09:48— Shane Reed Parker, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222266

21:26— Joseph Anthony Paramopanos, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of Capistrano Ave. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], PRCS VIOLATION [3455]; Case no. 222277

September 01, 2022

11:27— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222280

11:27— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222281

16:35— Gary Lee Torik, 36, transient, was cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 222282

September 02, 2022

00:00— Manuel Roy Catron, 29, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Bordo Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222288

01:24— Jesse Edward Bradbeer, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave. and Coromar Ave. and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE ARMED W/LOADED FIREARM [11370.1(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)]; Case no. 222287

September 03, 2022

16:54— Rodger Nicolas Gambs, 49, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 222301

20:47— Edna Mae Olim, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6700 block of Sycamore Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222303

20:47— Edna Mae Olim, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6700 block of Sycamore Rd. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222304

September 04, 2022

01:41— Gary John Desola, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6700 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222305

20:51— Robert Louis Forsman, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 222307

20:51— Robert Louis Forsman, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222308

21:33— Raymond Bobby Williams, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222309

22:54— Steve Teixceira, 48, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Ave. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222311

