Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 28, 2023

00:44 — Julio Orantes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 13th and Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232759

16:12 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232765

16:54 — Sean Murphy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 23rd St for CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM [25850(A)PC], Cse no. 232766

August 29, 2023

12:10 — Kaleb Lartigau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 10th St for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 232690

13:13 — Mario Ahumada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner 17th St and Riverside Ave for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232777

11:20 — Stephanie Scott, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of N River Road for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232774

00:00 — Lisa Poskin, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232772

23:13 — Benjamin Pharis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232782

August 30, 2023

03:24 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232783

10:53 — Benjamin Himle, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232786

12:50 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on Riverside Ave and Black Oaks Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232788

19:15 — Corinne Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 22nd and Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232793

14:26 — Daniel Navarro, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 46 East at Mill Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232790

August 31, 2023

00:40 — Sergio Garciagomez, of Creston was on view arrest on Riverside and 17th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232794

23:07 — Joel Estrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 46E and HWY 101 for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232805

21:13 — Wencesla Serranogarcia, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232802

September 01, 2023

19:00 — Escarsga Juvenal, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 800 block of 33rd St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232815

23:00 — Jordan Dooley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232816

September 02, 2023

01:28 — Daniel McKanna, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Railroad St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232817

08:36 — Michael Mendibles, of Atascadero was on view arrest on HWY 101 24th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232821

13:56 — Craig Driver, of Paso Robes was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232824

17:52 — Benjamin Pharis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232825

21:17 — David Gonzales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 18th and Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232828

22:28 — Daniel Young, of Centennial was taken into custody on the 1100 block of Olive St for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 232829

September 03, 2023

09:11 — Arturo Hernandezjuarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Golden Hill Rd and Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232832

00:00 — Julio Garcia, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1500 block of Spring St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 232833

19:55 — Marco Mendozachavez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Creston and Cedarwood for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232835

21:11 — Sara Adams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232838

23:04 — Alma Bautistaalbarran, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232840

21:34 — Jeremy Higginbotham, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Park St and 15th St for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 232839

Atascadero Police Department

August 28, 2023

22:46 — Chad Castorena, was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231782

23:23 — Laura Jones, was arrested for POSSESSION OF MEDICATION W/O PRESCRIPTION [4060 BP], Case no. 231782

August 29, 2023

01:17 — James Gottfried, was arrested for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 231783

01:17 — Anika Meyer, was arrested for POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 231783

14:11 — Joy Thompson, was arrested for WARRANT, Case no. 231787

August 30, 2023

21:13 — Thomas Brooks, was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8] or [PC], Case no. 231799

August 31, 2023

08:29 — Rhianna Schooley, was arrested for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231800

12:09 — Steven Graham, was arrested for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], Case no. 231803

September 01, 2023

22:29 — Alexis Gonzalezcervantes, was arrested PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231813

September 02, 2023

09:54 — Dean Dibendetto, was arrested for WARRANT, Case no. 231814

