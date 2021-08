Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 23, 2021

03:50— Kevin Laurence Murphy, 43, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on 19th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212186

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

00:00— Chad Michael Woodrum, 36, of Paso Robles was booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 212189

21:51— Delilah Yamilett Lopezmoreno, 21, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212196

August 24, 2021

08:29— Deborah Suzanne Marino, 62, of Santa Rosa, Ca, was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 212200

16:19— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 212203

17:12— Hector Ruizalvizar, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of 23rd St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 212205

August 25, 2021

10:17— Kevin Michael Poole, 30, of Home, PA, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212210

13:09— Rogelio Aranda, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2212

18:09— Cody Nicholasdean Howell, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Wade Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 212214

August 26, 2021

12:04— Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Bella Vista Ct. and booked and released for HIT AND RUN/DEATH OR INJURY [20001VC]; Case no. 212215

19:49— Raquel Ann Gonzales, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Theatre Dr. and released by a Peace Office for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC]; Case no. 21-2222

21:07— Miguel Angel Obleadavila, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 820 block of 26th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2223

August 27, 2021

00:39— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for TRESSPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)(1)PC]; Case no. 212225

20:29— Anthony Christopher Panos, 22, transient, was arrested on the 1130 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2234

August 28, 2021

04:11— Omar Alfaro Lara, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Gregory Ave. and Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-2236

19:10— Ricky Lee Boyster, 47, of Aromas, Ca, was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 212240

22:30— Amie Rain Althof, 25, of Paso Robles was released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 212242

Atascadero Police Department

August 23, 2021

15:06— Ernest Samuel Corsbie, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7000 block of Balboa Rd. and booked for BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY FELONY [243(D)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 212139

August 24, 2021

11:01— David Michael Hull, 50, of Atascadero was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201655

11:01— David Michael Hull, 50, of Atascadero was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 200432

11:04— David Michael Hull, 50, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212158

11:10— Augustine Jesus Holguin, 42, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212157

12:08— Victor Santino Panos, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212159

August 25, 2021

10:00— Joseph Virgilio Perez, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 block of Castano Ave. and booked for FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 212167

18:11— Robert William Siroonian, 68, of Atascadero was arrested on Vineyard Dr. and Highway 46 West and booked for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER:WRONG WAY DRIVER [2800.4], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 212177

22:39— Dean Anthony Dibenedetto, 26, transient, was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212179

August 26, 2021

12:39— James Christian Anderson, 44, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 212183

August 27, 2021

08:35— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 210575

17:20— Amber Lee Jackson, 40, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], BRING ALCOHOL/DRUGS/ETC INTO PRISON/JAIL/ETC [4573.5], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212192

August 28, 2021

01:10— Lilian Rose Henderson, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 212199

20:20— Anthony Raul Cano, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 13700 block of Morro Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212208

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...