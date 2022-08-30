Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
August 22, 2022
22:03— Joseph James Mccallum, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested at Walmart and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222544
August 23, 2022
02:51— Jesus Rodriguez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222545
02:34— Javier Arcegonzalez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222545
11:22— Eduardo Jose Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 222549
11:21— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for TRESPASSING W/O CONSENT OF OWNER,ETC. [602(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222550
12:52— Joseph James Mccallum, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for VANDALISM/DESTROYS [594(A)(3)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 222552
21:06— Edward Robert Morrell, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 220549
August 24, 2022
20:20— Michele Lee Kirchner, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 22-2524
August 25, 2022
00:20— Hermes Cortezmercado, 18, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 22-2566
12:10— Virginia Rey Lyon, 41, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222569
20:29— Marcelo Floreschavez, 37, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222581
20:48— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 21st St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222582
22:26— Rodrigo Mendoza, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2583
August 26, 2022
08:23— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222584
13:50— Annleah Sara Ruse, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 18th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222588
17:10— Jesus Phillip Olea, 40, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222593
21:51— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222599
August 27, 2022
00:06— Meghan Jean Ball, 38, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222600
03:30— Mauro Hernandeztorres, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 222602
20:03— Beatriz Ramirezrodriguez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Olive St. and booked and released for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 222608
23:50— Guadalupe Romanhernandez, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-2611
22:56— Rufina Florescuevas, 25, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-2611
August 28, 2022
00:29— Lorenzo Garciamaldonado, 26, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2611
12:07— Antonio Maldonadovazquez, 24, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 22-2611
00:55— Isaul Montealegrehernandez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Oak Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222612
01:03— Stephen Paul Norman, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222613
11:25— Rudolfo Jr Salas, 37, of Salinas, CA, was arrested on 3000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE ON PERSON [21510(B)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222616
13:54— Stephanie Nicole Jackson, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 12th St. and booked and released for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 222617
16:53— Guillermo Memo Lopez, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222619
17:33— Mariaelena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222621
19:58— Gutierrez Daniel Jerry, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222622
20:01— Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222622
20:02— Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222622
Atascadero Police Department
August 22, 2022
22:14— Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero was cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 222202
22:14— Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222203
August 23, 2022
13:20— Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222213
13:20— Veronica Rene Lopez, 32, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for TRESPASS:REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY:OWNER REQUEST [602(O)(2)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXEC OFCR [69(A)]; Case no. 222214
August 25, 2022
23:53— Russell Jeffrey Kuhnle, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)]; Case no. 222227
August 26, 2022
16:55— Garrett Michael Dollens, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5300 block of Palma Ave. and booked for ROBBERY [211], BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 222228