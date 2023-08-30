Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 21, 2023

18:07 — Juan Cervantesbautista, of Oceano was on view arrest on the 700 block of Experimental Station Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232695

13:07 — Aaron Roth, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Meadowlark Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232693

21:51 — Lino Garciaordaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for LEWD ACTS WITH A MINOR [288(A)PC], Case no. 232696

August 22, 2023

13:11 — Gerson Davadidiaz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Spring St for BURGLARY [459PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], Case no. 232704

18:46 — Chelsea Burch, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 400 block of Nickerson Dr for ELDER ABUSE [368(C)PC], Case no. 232712

21:42 — Makyla Westerhuis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of RT 46 E and HWY 101 SB for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232716

12:15 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 36th and Park St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232700

August 23, 2023

00:11 — Cameron Maclauchlin, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232717

00:17 — Aubree Lopez, of Rio Linda was on view arrest on the corner of Niblick Rd and Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232718

11:15 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232719

August 24, 2023

19:05 — Craig Trottier, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 block of Vista Oaks Way for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 232672

00:33 — Tennis Mahon, of Agoura Hills was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232723

08:50 — Kody Santos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232724

17:57 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232732

00:00 — Eduardo Bravo, of Santa Margarita was summoned/cited on the corner of Rambouillet Rd and St Anne Dr for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC], Case no. 232729

August 25, 2023

12:36 — Steven Cowan, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232735

23:07 — Susan Larson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Running Stag Way for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232741

August 26, 2023

11:42 — Matthew Ellis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Paso Robles St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232744

12:13 — Michael England, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232745

August 27, 2023

00:40 — Brayan Sandovalmagallon, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of 23rd St for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232749

13:15 — Aaron Goode, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232752

15:00 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Melody and Nanette for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232754

17:42 — Anthony Barrera, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232756

22:24 — Roger Games, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 3300 block of Spring St for PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232758

Atascadero Police Department

August 21, 2023

10:09 — Brian Sumner, was arrested on the 6100 block of Capistrano Ave for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231728

August 22, 2023

01:42 — Andres Rodriguez, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231734

02:08 — Daniel Madrid, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231734

18:00 — Jonathan Imig, was arrested on the 5300 block of Traffic Way for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 121739

