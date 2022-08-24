Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 15, 2022

05:45— Demauria Marquies Grayson, 19, of Fontana, CA, was arrested on the 1100 block of Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER/RECKLESSDRIVING [2800.2VC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], HIT AND RUN/DEATH OR INJURY [20001VC]; Case no. 222452

06:45— Kayla Symone Briggs, 20, of Los Angeles, CA, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Ave. and booked and released for ACCESSORY TO A FELONY [32PC]; Case no. 222452

06:45— Brenden Deshone Clayton, 26, of Carson, CA, was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], ACCESSORY TO A FELONY [32PC]; Case no. 222452

15:10— Adan Francisco Chavarriaestrada, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220930

August 16, 2022

15:30— Kevin Mcintyre, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 26th St. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222468

August 17, 2022

00:28— Jorge Galvezrojas, 20, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Charolais Rd. and booked and released for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], POSSESSION OPEN CONTAINER IN MOT.VEH. [23223VC]; Case no. 222471

03:17— Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2472

13:27— Will Joseph Clevenger, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Starling Dr. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222481

13:50— Sean Daniel Mccaffrey, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Starling Dr. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222481

17:05— Alvaro Leon Gonzalez, 29, of Creston was arrested on the 1300 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 222482

August 18, 2022

02:30— Castillo Rodriguezzeferino, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 17th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222486

09:11— David James Strader, 62, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 4600 block of Ross Dr. and released to another agency for LEWD ACT WITH CHILD UNDER AGE 14 [288(A)PC], SODOMY VICTIM-10YRS [288.7(A)PC]; Case no. 222451

00:00— Kaleb Clay Bussey, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 192330

18:03— Manuelantonio Ordunezmartinez, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Branch Creek and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222494

22:45— Michael Anthony Drafton, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 32nd St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], FALSE INPRISONMENT [236PC]; Case no. 222497

August 19, 2022

00:32— Jonathan Alexzander Maalouf, 34, of San Miguel was arrested on 24th St. and HWY 101 and released to another agency for BATTERY [242PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 222496

14:58— Jose Manuel Venturagarcia, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222498

23:03— Jordan Timothy Udell, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Mesa Rd. and Prospect Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222512

23:07— Taylor Anne Bork, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Mesa Rd. and Prospect Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222512

August 20, 2022

01:42— Arnel Aguete Osuna, 20, of Templeton was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222514

02:10— Sarah Isabella Ross, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], MINOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE [23140(A)VC]; Case no. 222513

02:19— Leopoldo Ventura Salinas, 31, of San Miguel was released by a peace officer on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Via Ramona for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222515

20:30— Misty Dawn Burkhart, 34, of Pismo Beach was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222519

20:22— Travis Thomas King, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222519

August 21, 2022

02:21— Eutequio Mejiagonzalez, 31, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222524

02:36— Carmelo Mejiagonzalez, 38, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222524

17:31— Emilio Garciamendoza, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222530

22:06— Marcus Tanner Bolton, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Dorothy St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222531

Atascadero Police Department

August 15, 2022

15:42— Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 222160

23:44— Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222163

August 16, 2022

15:42— Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222159

August 18, 2022

19:55— William Lewis Longfellow, 47, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222181

August 19, 2022

00:43— Concepcion Garcia Oropeza, 36, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for GIVE FALSE ID TO PO [148.9(A)]; Case no. 222198

12:03— Christina Dawn Geddis, 38, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222184

12:05— Christina Dawn Geddis, 38, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222182

16:48— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 222186

August 21, 2022

04:27— Edgar Velosvillasenor, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4400 block of Tranquilla Ave. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)]; Case no. 222196

