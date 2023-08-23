Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 14, 2023

01:44 — Jason Blazensky, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 17th and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232593

16:13 — Corinne Silva, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 7th and Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232597

21:39 — Lucia Rosales, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Tanya Melody Dr for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232603

August 15, 2023

10:46 — Guillermo Hernandez, was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Spring St for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 232228

23:56 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on Carry St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232604

01:11 — Elmer Guerrero, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232606

00:50 — Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Black Oak Dr for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 232605

00:07 — Kristin Pope, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on Cary St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232604

10:11 — Michael Brimage, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 12th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232612

11:45 — Benjamin Aponte, of Paso Robles was on view arrest not he 1100 block of Pine St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232614

12:48 — Pedro Morfinvaldez, of San Miguel was summoned/cited on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232615

12:58 — Jason Gillen, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Riverside for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232616

20:59 — Richard Reasner, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 300 block of Santa Bella for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 232621

22:21 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232622

August 16, 2023

02:10 — Daniel Furtado, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232624

12:28 —Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232628

16:07 — Brian Millan, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Nickerson Rd and Crazy Horse Rd for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232632

14:00 —Albino Garciasolano, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 30th and Spring St for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 232630

August 17, 2023

09:00 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Black Oak and Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232638

09:18 — Kody Santos, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232639

11:09 — Steven Bartheauer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232641

21:17 — Peter Antoniomatias, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Honeysuckle for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232647

11:00 — Arely Flores, of Shandon was summoned/cited on the 2300 block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232634

August 18, 2023

07:52 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232648

00:00 — Javier Gomezalcauter, of San Miguel was arrested on the 800 block of Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], Case no. 232652

16:29 — Roger Corona, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Creston and Myrtlewood Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232655

17:20 — Martin Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], Case no. 232567

23:31 — True Vonbargen, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Buena Vista Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232659

August 19, 2023

01:41 — Lisa Terry, of Lompoc was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 101 and Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232661

09:24 — Aurelian Albinodejesus, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232662

19:27 — James Johnson, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232669

19:27 — Ryan Twedell, of Grover Beach was on view arrest 2300 block of Theatre Dr for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232669

August 20, 2023

00:56 — Ashley Ragain, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th St and Pine St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232673

01:11 — Ramiro Perezaguilar, of Salinas was on view arrest on 19th and Riverside Ave for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232674

10:24 — Noe Mendoza, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of Park St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232676

22:07 — Gail Dicus, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232680

23:45 — Bradley Lee, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3600 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232682

18:26 — Roberto Villalovos, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 6th and Pine St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 232679

