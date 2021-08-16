Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 09, 2021

12:20— Darren Lance Yanez, 50, transient, was arrested on the 3600 block of River Rd. and booked and released for CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC], POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2070

August 11, 2021

20:00— Julio Cesar Galarza, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Beechwood Dr. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC]; Case no. 21-2087

August 12, 2021

11:46— Matthew Patrick Schultz, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212094

19:05— Kerman Lee Allen, 39, transient, was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY [242PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2097

August 13, 2021

19:57— Heather Marie Birdsall, 45, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-2101

August 14, 2021

00:16— Spencer Gregory Sellers, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and 7th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-2105

August 15, 2021

20:48— Rutilio Herrerazambrano, 64, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Tanglewood Ct. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 212115

Atascadero Police Department

August 09, 2021

15:33— Patrick Edward Bell, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Via Ave. and Traffic Way and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 212010

22:56— Larry Matthew Wright, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Huerto Way and booked for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 212013

August 10, 2021

02:45— Felipe Partida Moreno, 42, of Paso Robles was booked for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 212015

23:02— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was booked for ROBBERY:SECOND DEGREE [211]; Case no. 212025

23:02— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202768

23:02— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210777

23:02— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202648

23:02— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 34, of Atascadero was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202946

August 12, 2021

08:30— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 35, transient, was arrested on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212035

08:30— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 212035

08:45— Abigail Elaine Muravez, 23, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 212042

08:45— Abigail Elaine Muravez, 23, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212043

09:57— Anthony Luis Snell, 32, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 212037

20:45— Abigail Elaine Muravez, 23, of Templeton was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201587

20:45— Abigail Elaine Muravez, 23, of Templeton was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 172660

23:29— Lawrence Neal Williams, 65, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212047

23:33— Breanna Lynn Barry, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201605

23:33— Breanna Lynn Barry, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 212045

23:33— Breanna Lynn Barry, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192537

23:33— Breanna Lynn Barry, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 200867

23:33— Breanna Lynn Barry, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 193262

August 13, 2021

11:32— Trevor William Finneran, 35, transient, was arrested on the 9200 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], TRANSIENT FAIL 30 DAY UPDATE OF REGISTRATION [290.011(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 212052

August 14, 2021

Updated Aug. 16, 2021

August 15, 2021

20:22— Matthew Jeffrey Morales, 35, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8600 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)]; Case no. 212069

