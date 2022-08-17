Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 08, 2022

00:09— Sergio Mata Escobedo, 31, transient, was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2372

02:49— Tatianna Knoxhicock, 34, of Glendale, CA, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222373

04:44— Monique Sarah Ferrell, 32, of Templeton was arrested on the 1600 block of N. River Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2374

10:50— True Paige Vonbargen, 27, of Pismo Beach was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222376

13:30— Christian Shane Ellman, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 22nd St. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE/AUTO [459PC-AUTO], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC], GRAND THEFT EXCEEDING 400 DOLLARS [487(A)PC], THEFT/USE OF CREDIT CARD/NOT CARDHOLDER [484E(D)PC]; Case no. 222377

15:14— Elizabeth Katelyn Coffey, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222382

17:25— Ashley Denise Pearce, 28, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222384

August 09, 2022

02:26— Christopher Michael Owens, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 46E and Buena Vista Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222385

03:15— Eric Nicholas Zollo, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of 30th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2386

10:51— Victoria Gene Manuel, 26, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], COURT ORDER VIOLATION DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [273.6(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222388

August 10, 2022

00:10— Steffen Jake Stayman, 21, of Taft, CA, was arrested on the 200 block of Spring St. and released to a third party for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-2394

20:32— Gonzalo Estebanortega, 24, of San Miguel was released by a peace officer on Niblick Bridge for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222405

22:27— Raechel Sophia Rose Johnson, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222407

August 11, 2022

01:21— Phillisia Loretta Siddons, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of 15th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222409

02:40— Jacob Daniel Button, 23, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of S. River Rd. and Riverbank Ln. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222410

August 12, 2022

04:04— Benito Penafortalejo, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 30th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222421

09:05— Pedro Josue Osuna, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-1150

10:09— Ruben Delgadilloreynoso, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Mesa Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M],OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222424

12:49— Jose Manuel Garcia, 32, transient, was arrested on the 1000 block of Sylvia Cir. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M],LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222426

13:48— Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Lana St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2427

14:37— Kody Cotta Santos, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of N. River Rd. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2429

August 13, 2022

09:16— Guy Anthony Leonard, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 23000 block of Riverbed and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M],LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2423

00:59— Sarah Amber Sigman, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 222435

01:37— Amanda Valle Earles, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222435

11:50— Joshua Matthew Fullerton Headley, 22, of Ventura, CA, was arrested on the 1800 block of Ramada Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222440

15:38— Sara Alexiswoods Decker, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 13th St. and released to a sober party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222441

18:05— Jay Weston Short, 35, of Templeton was arrested on N. River Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 200264

19:19— John Henry Espig, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222443

19:00— Julian Gomez Posadas, 45, of Santa Paula, CA, was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222442

21:46— Ronald Eugene Clark, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222444

22:15— Heliodoro Lopezgarcia, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222445

23:55— Luis Gerardo Lopezdavalos, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2447

August 14, 2022

00:34— Rachel Rose Parks, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 10th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222448

12:08— Enos D Yoder, 38, of Lincoln, CA, was arrested on the corner of N. River Rd. and River Oaks and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222449

Atascadero Police Department

August 08, 2022

14:46— Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222093

14:46— Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 222092

August 10, 2022

12:57— Melanie Marie Willis, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of San Gabriel Rd. and booked for VANDALISM ($400 OR MORE) [594(B)(1)]; Case no. 222104

21:47— Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222113

1:47— Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222114

August 11, 2022

23:14— Toby Curtis Phipps, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11200 block of Viejo Camino and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222126

August 12, 2022

01:44— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 34, transient, was arrested on the 7200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222128

01:44— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222128

August 13, 2022

00:42— Brian Sumner, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of Traffic Way and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222140

August 14, 2022

23:19— Dustin Angel Fernandez, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Capistrano Ave. and West Mall and booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], UNLICENSED DRIVER (USE INFR SECTION IF 2 OR LESS PRIOR CONVI) [12500(A)], NO MOTORCYCLE LICENSE [12500(B)], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 222152

