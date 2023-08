Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 17, 2023

09:03 — Rigoberto Ramosrodriquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232514

13:19 — Matthew Cisneros, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Redwood Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232518

21:02 — Steven French, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232521

16:13 — Lucas Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at the Salinas Riverbed for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232520

August 08, 2023

02:02 — Andrew Highland, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2500 block of Spring St for TRESPASS [602PC], Case no. 232522

01:47 — Mary Buck, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of River Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232523

01:47 — Jessy Degraff, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of River Rd for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232523

12:07 — Matthew Malloy, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232527

22:32 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th At and RD 46 E for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232532

August 09, 2023

01:44 — Danelle Jarzynski, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of 13th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232533

13:59 — Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Oak St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232541

14:18 — Connor Anderson, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 4th St and Pine St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232542

19:40 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Lana St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232546

22:00 — Rufino Gonzalezcrescencio, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Creston Rd and Scott St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232547

August 10, 2023

07:45 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232550

07:45 — Tatiana Sousa, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 100 block of Riverbank for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232551

15:00 — William Gross, of Redwood was summoned/cited on Rt 46 East and Golden Hill for DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 232554

August 11, 2023

09:45 — Apolinar Yanez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232561

16:47 — Celerino Gervaciochavez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232566

18:16 — Taylor Sellers, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232568

August 12, 2023

09:53 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232574

11:18 — Roberto Villalovos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th and Riverside for POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS [466PC], PRISONERS ON PAROLE MUST CONTINUE TO BE UNDER THE OFFICIAL SUPERVISION OF THE STATE [3056PC], Case no. 232575

20:57 — Adrian Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 14th and Vine St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 232581

August 13, 2023

01:47 — Luis Cansino, of Nipomo was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 12th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232584

00:55 — Ernesto Ortizgalvez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232583

09:36 — Gabriel Ramierezortiz, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and RT 46 E for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], Case no. 232586

11:34 — Christobal Lobatos, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232587

16:01 — Benjamin Aponte, of Paso Robles was arrested for TRESPASS [602PC], Case no. 232589

15:02 — David Santiagogonzalez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of St Andrews Ct for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)VC], Case no. 232588

19:25 — Ryan Debruler, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232590

21:58 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232591

Atascadero Police Department

August 07, 2023

09:12 — Hillery Hurley, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd for BATTERY [242PC], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231054, 231631

18:29 — Elizaveta Baldson, was arrested on the 9300 block of Bocina Ln for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231636

August 09, 2023

15:17 — Steven Graham, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231648

22:58 — Mark Swan, was arrested on Santa Lucia Rd and Violeta Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231650

August 10, 2023

19:00 — Carlos Galvandiaz, was arrested on the 7900 block of San Gabriel Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231651

17:09 — Jonathan Willis, was arrested on the 3600 block of Traffic Way for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231659

21:02 — Esmeralda CisnerosMoreno, was arrested on the 5100 block of El Camino Real for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231661

August 11, 2023

13:58 — Esmeralda CisnerosMoreno, was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real for TRESPASS/REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY [602(O)], Case no. 231665

August 12, 2023

15:30 — Jose Gutierrez, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231673

