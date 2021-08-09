Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 02, 2021

19:05— Nevilla Scott Cairney, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC]; Case no. 21-2016

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

August 03, 2021

00:58— Thomas Noel Uribe, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 20 block of Green Ct. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 212017

07:10— Vivian May Marlow, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 212020

10:52— Ashkaun Nader Rafigh, 23, of Paso Robles was booked and released for ILLEGAL BURNING [7.16.440PRMC]; Case no. 212021

August 04, 2021

02:25— Oscar Ramirez Flores, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of 1st St. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212027

13:38— John Carlos Yanez, 38, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 212030

August 05, 2021

09:35— Rebecca Ann Hurl, 57, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 14th St. and Park St. and was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2036

13:34— Kaleb Clay Bussey, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 19-2330

17:10— Francisco Cuevaschavez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212037

23:59— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 31, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]

August 06, 2021

16:31— Gary Wayne Holloway, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 200 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)]; Case no. 212044

August 07, 2021

00:43— Guilebardo Cruzlopez, 22, of Fresno, Ca, was arrested on SB 101 On Ramp at 24th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 212053

23:40— Franciscos J Pacheco Montoya, 34, of King City, Ca, was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC]; Case no. 212059

August 08, 2021

00:07— Jose Antonio Perez Medrano, 33, of Greenfield, Ca, was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 11th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-2059

03:20— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 212061

09:55— Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Park St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2062

09:59— April Michelle Pineda, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Park St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-2062

22:23— Lily Ann Sisneroz, 41, of Porterville, Ca, was arrested on RT 46 E and Jardine Rd. and released to a third party for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 212065

Atascadero Police Department

August 02, 2021

19:00— Desiree Rose Bond, 28, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211953

August 03, 2021

11:09— Jeramie Moses Marino, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211955

19:56— Karen Ann Golden, 37, of Santa Margarita was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211960

August 04, 2021

00:40— Searra Justin Crow, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ FELONY [813]; Case no. 172089

00:49— Jason Alan Etter, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 193112

00:49— Jason Alan Etter, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211962

22:00— Veronica Andrea Valencia, 30, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on US 101 NB at Las Tablas Rd. and booked for CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 211975

22:00— Veronica Andrea Valencia, 30, of Bakersfield, Ca, was booked for EVADING PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 211975

23:40— Nora Angelica Esparza, 30, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on US 101 NB at Las Tablas Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 211975

23:40— Erik Anaya Salas, 34, of Bakersfield, Ca, was arrested on US 101 NB at Las Tablas Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)], SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 211975

August 06, 2021

18:36— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211992

August 07, 2021

08:44— David Luis Alvarez, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211995

13:00— Jonathan Alan Evans, 35, transient, was arrested on the 4000 block of Ardilla Rd. and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 211999

13:00— Jonathan Alan Evans, 35, transient, was arrested on the 4000 block of Ardilla Rd. and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 201232

18:21— Lance Lee Robinson, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 212001

August 08, 2021

07:34— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for ROBBERY [211], SHOPLIFTING [459.5], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 212003

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...