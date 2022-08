Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

August 01, 2022

21:30— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-0473

August 02, 2022

03:51— Michael Brandon Reyes, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2306

04:21— Jerren Marr Snow, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2306

14:17— Steven Joseph Hayes, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 1st St. and Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222310

16:27— Jesus Alejandro Perezpedraza, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for UNLAW. SEXUAL INTERCOURSE/FEMALE UNDER18 [261.5PC]; Case no. 222311

19:52— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and booked and release for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2312

August 03, 2022

00:46— Leon Curtis Roberts, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2317

07:15— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, transient, was arrested on the 420 block of Appaloosa Dr. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222320

08:22— Jaslynn Joy Hedges, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION/SALE OF NARCOTIC [11352(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2319

23:00— Cassandra Cuevas Gomez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], FIGHTING IN PUBLIC PLACE [415(1)PC]; Case no. 22-2330

23:04— Alexis Unique Cano, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222330

17:43— Matthew Jason Mack, 34, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222327

August 04, 2022

08:11— Elizabeth Marjorie Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Melody and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222334

11:09— Cody Nicholasdean Howell, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY STRANGULATION [273.5(D)PC], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1]; Case no. 222336

13:30— Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for RAPE OF INTOXICATED PERSON [261(A)(3)PC]; Case no. 222185

17:32— Noe Arce, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221266

20:18— Sergio Escobedomata, 31, transient, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Beechwood Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222341

August 05, 2022

19:29— Daniel Jonathan Duncan, 42, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 2300 block of Theater Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], GRAND THEFT [487PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222349

19:47—Toshae Sierra Coleman, 23, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for GRAND THEFT EXCEEDING 400 DOLLARS [487(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222349

21:43— Steve Melo Teixeira, 48, transient, was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222350

August 06, 2022

01:15— Albino Vazquezvazquez, 21, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222351

01:45— Katie Leigh Prescott, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Pine St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222352

08:16— Brandon Michael Warren, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222355

13:58— Amanda Jade Jimenez, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 600 block of Laura Way and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2356

14:07— Shannon Christiane Sanda, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 4600 block of Dry Creek Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222357

14:08— Steven James Missamore, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4600 block of Dry Creek Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222357

19:03— Sergio Escobedomata, 31, transient, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222359

August 07, 2022

04:23— Noe Everardo Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], DUI W/PR SPEC CONVICTIONS [23550(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222362

08:20— Nathan Michael Zuanich, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222364

13:14— Roman Vitaly Michka, 30, of Huntington Beach, CA, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222366

16:25— Roman Vitaly Michka, 30, of Huntington Beach, CA, was arrested on the 2400 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for TRESPASSING W/O CONSENT OF OWNER,ETC. [602(1)PC], PROWL,LOITER,LINGER ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(G)PC]; Case no. 222367

18:21— Jack Anthony Stemmer, 33, of Templeton was arrested on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2368

Atascadero Police Department

August 01, 2022

08:17— Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222021

21:42— Robert Norman Kerst, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222025

22:39— Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 222027

22:39— Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita was cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222026

August 02, 2022

18:59— Lynda Margaret Magdaleno, 67, of Atascadero was arrested on the 10600 block of Atascadero Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222035

August 03, 2022

03:35— Andrew Michael Powell, 27, transient, was booked for PUBLIC NUISANCE [372], TRESPASSING [602], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 222038

19:54— Lance Lee Robinson, 50, transient, was cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 222046

19:54— Lance Lee Robinson, 50, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222047

20:31— Leslie Servinromero, 26, transient, was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 222048

21:56— Mark Claude Mckinley, 73, of Atascadero was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222049

August 04, 2022

20:22— James Alvin Gingg, 63, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 222057

August 05, 2022

04:18— Timothy Lane Burch, 50, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], ASSAULT WITH FIREARM ON PERSON [245(A)(2)], EXHIBIT FIREARM [417(A)(2)]; Case no. 222058

20:07— Beverly Renea Wright, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222066

August 06, 2022

02:12— Jose Guadalupe Cano, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 222067

02:12— Jesus Ismael Cano, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6400 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222067

03:48— Rodrigo Valenciaandrade, 33, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of San Ramon Rd. and El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222069

August 07, 2022

00:03— Katherine Suzette Zavala, 29, was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222075

01:50— Mikayla Joy Jacobsen, 36, of Los Angeles, CA, was arrested on the 6000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 222076

02:22— Eduardo Olascoagadiaz, 28, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO 14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 222077

21:03— Michael Peter Mcalpine, 60, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 222084

