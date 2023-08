Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 31, 2023

01:13 — Ethan Slagle, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 400 Block of Spring St for TSTOP, Case no. 232429

11:04 — James Lasance, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Mill Rd and 46E for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 232434

15:38 — Timothy Crook, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1800 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232439

16:24 — Cassandra Cole, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3600 block of Creston Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232440

23:50 — Jeramy Prizmich, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 600 block of Oak St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232443

August 01, 2023

11:18 — Christian Carbajalmolina, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Nickerson Dr and Creston Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232445

00:00 —Maurice Holt, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA [11357(a)(2)HS], Case no. 232447

18:21 — Franklin Huihui, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Spring St for VANDALISM [594(B)(1)PC], BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 232449

23:22 — Salinas Williams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 400 block of River Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232452

August 02, 2023

00:26 — Andres Perez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of Black Oak Dr and 24th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232454

00:42 — Jarrod Houx, was on view arrest on 7th and Spring St. Case no. 232455

03:06 — Cheyenna Stanley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232457

03:14 — Jacob Pollak, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232458

09:14 — Caddandra Cole, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232462

11:05 — Elliott Early, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Marlbank Pl for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236 PC], DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232464

13:00 — Michael Torres, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the 100 block of Santa Fe Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232465

15:06 — Maria Galanos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232466

16:36 — Leon McCauley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 17th and Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232468

August 03, 2023

11:38 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232468

13:08 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of San Augustin Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 232473

14:25 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232475

00:00 — Margarito Lopez, of Templeton was arrested for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], Case no. 232482

August 04, 2023

09:50 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232485

16:18 — Felipe Rubio, of King City was on view arrest on the 3300 block of Spring St for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 232371

20:52 — Robert Reyneso Sr, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and Rolling Hills Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232492

August 05, 2023

19:52 — Fidel Pradonajera, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 232500

19:52 —Adrian Pradonajera, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232500

22:19 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd and River Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232503

23:11 — Michelle Graham, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 1300 block of 24th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232504

19:47 — Adrian Pradonajera, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232502

August 06, 2023

01:40 — Mario Osegueralara, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232505

12:41 — Angel Garcia, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 232509

Atascadero Police Department

July 31, 2023

22:46 — Matthew Glau, was arrested on the 7700 block of Sinaloa Ave for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 231594

August 01, 2023

12:32 — Adam Olsen, was arrested on the 6800 block of El Camino Real for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231598

21:01 — Branden Forrest, was arrested on the 9800 block of East Front Rd for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231601

August 02, 2023

14:36 — Neil Travis, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231604

August 03, 2023

02:16 — April Boyleramos, was arrested on the 7300 block of San Palo Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231606

08:41 — Josue Lopez, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real for POSSES OBSCENE MATTER OF MINOR IN SEXUAL ACT [311.11(A)PC], Case no. 230527

09:31 — Devon Smith, was arrested on 101 SB and Morro SB offramp for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231608

18:30 — Yuliana Zamora, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231611

August 04, 2023

13:42 — Jordan France, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd for COMPLAINT PRESENTED TO JUDGE [1427], Case no. 231615

14:03 — Tessa Blank, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231615

August 05, 2023

14:45 — Christopher Boerner, was arrested on the 9100 block of Palomar Ave for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231622

