Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 25, 2022

02:47— Alain Michael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 222182

July 26, 2022

14:00— Tanisha Marie Mcdaniel, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on 24th St. and RT-46 and released to another agency for RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 222227

17:20— Jeni Maldonado, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 26th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222228

July 27, 2022

02:36— Christie Marie Asberry, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of Park St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-2232

13:05— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211889

16:31— Donald Wayne Yeager, 45, of Atascadero was booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 222235

July 28, 2022

01:49— Alejandro Fabilareyes, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222243

01:45— Robert David Kortje, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212108

02:16— Fernando Aguirredionicio, 23, of Cambria was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222243

02:05— Javier Arce Gonzalez, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222244

01:23— Trinidad Albarez Avila, 20, of Cambria was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222243

July 29, 2022

02:50— Terry Lee Jackson, 38, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 2700 block of Buena Vista Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], FALSE INPRISONMENT [236PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELSS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 222257

23:39— Maria Elena Ines Galanos, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222204

11:03— Guillermo Antonio Hernandez, 59, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [OW-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222260

16:11— Kade Nelson Brewer, 27, of Templeton was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210233

July 30, 2022

01:09— Adrian Huertacervantes, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 6th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222275

02:24— Juan Juarez Guerra, 23, of San Miguel was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222276

10:30— James Hahn Dewitt Thomas, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 202526

11:43— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222277

18:06— Travis Brandon Yanez, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of 26th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222279

July 31, 2022

02:17— Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222287

02:27— Manuel Mendoza, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner f Riverside Ave. and Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2288

09:27— James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. and released to another agency for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 222289

09:27— Sergio Escobedomata, 31, transient, was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222289

10:10— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222290

Atascadero Police Department

July 25, 2022

11:25— Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221951

July 26, 2022

09:40— Lisa Marie Ibison, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221960

09:53— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 36, transient, was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221962

18:44— Megan Nicole Hosman, 37, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], THEFT BY USE OF ACCESS CARD INFORMATION [484G], FALSE PERSONATION OF ANOTHER:SPEC CIRC [529(A)]; Case no. 221978

18:44— Megan Nicole Hosman, 37, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested in the Big Lots Parking Lot and booked for BURGLARY:SECOND DEGREE [459]; Case no. 221971

July 27, 2022

00:45— Gary J Desola, 39, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221973

01:03— Darrell Devin King, 33, of Atascadero was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221974

05:36— John Edward Kunig, 43, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221976

20:37— Alanson Michael Tice, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Ortega Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and booked for VIOL CRT ORD DOM VIOLENCE [273.6(A)]; Case no. 221982

July 28, 2022

17:08— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was booked for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221984

17:08— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221987

July 29, 2022

03:30— Cameron Kyle Haynes, 32, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 221992

July 30, 2022

19:39— Christina Dawn Geddis, 38, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222008

19:39— Christina Dawn Geddis, 38, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of Morro Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION [4060]; Case no. 222009

23:16— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 222012

23:16— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 222013

