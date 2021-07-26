Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 19, 2021

12:52— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Park St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 210031

21:00— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Branch Creek Cir. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-1845

July 20, 2021

00:40— Shannon Clayton Buie, 51, of Las Banos, Ca, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and HWY 46 E and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 211849

00:40— Brenda Sue Arp, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and HWY 46 E and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], FELON IN POSSESSION OF TEAR GAS [22810(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211849

03:10— Brandon Spencer Bathurst, 34, of King City, Ca, was arrested on 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1851

July 21, 2021

10:33— Bobby E McNure, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-1864

16:32— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested at HWY 46E at 101 (Salinas Riverbed) and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC}; Case no. 211868

July 22, 2021

00:54— Jeffrey Paul Lord, 64, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 211873

11:19— Kody Cotta Santos, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211876

12:24— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 211118

16:37— Ahmad Ayaz, 42, of Elk Grove, Ca, was arrested at the Train Station and booked and released for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 211883

July 23, 2021

10:07— Kerman Lee Allen, 38, transient, was arrested at the Riverbed North of SR46E and booked and released for ILLEGAL BURNING [7.16.440PrMC]; Case no. 211887

10:07— Patricia Ann Gilbertson, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested at the Riverbed North of SR46E and booked and released for CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC]; Case no. 211887

10:10— Gail Marie Dicus, 55, transient, was arrested at the Salinas Riverbed and booked and released for CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC]; Case no. 21-1887

10:14— Harold Claude Walker, 59, transient, was arrested at the Salinas Riverbed and booked and released for CAMPING, LOCATIONS PROHIBITED FIRE RISK [7.50.020(C)PRMC]; Case no. 21-1887

July 24, 2021

02:21— Jasmine Guadalupe Cabral, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Via Promesa and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 647(F)PC]; Case no. 211899

09:29— Harold Louis Barry, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211901

13:02— Ashley Lynn Brown, 37, of Clearwater, Fl, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211213

July 25, 2021

01:30— Keith Brant Hall, 59, of Templeton was arrested on the 1200 block of Railroad St. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211915

01:52— Todd John Gallagher, 45, of Pittsburg, Pa, was released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211917

16:35— Brian Victor Andres, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of 24th St. for ATTEMPTED STOLEN VEHICLE [664/10851VC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 211926

Atascadero Police Department

July 19, 2021

23:15— Maria Elena Galanos, 28, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211829

July 20, 2021

03:29— Josselynn Annette Brewer, 29, of Templeton was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211831

19:57— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211841

July 21, 2021

01:48— Michael Kelly Garnett, 49, transient, was booked for POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE ARMED W/LOADED FIREARM [11370.1(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], FELONY COMMITTED ON BAIL [12022.1], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE IN VEHICLE [21510(A)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)]; Case no. 211842

July 22, 2021

00:06— Brian Andrew Bohner, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211853

21:44— Erica Chante Paramo, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7800 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211858

July 23, 2021

11:36— Amanda Kristine Ladley, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Montecito Ave. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211869

23:51— Anthony Tyler Smith, 26, of Shafter, Ca, was arrested at US 101 Southbound and Santa Barbara Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211859

July 24, 2021

02:02— Heriberto Salazar, 28, of Cambria was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211871

