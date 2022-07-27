Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 18, 2022

08:06— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of 24th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221351

11:51— Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Railroad St. and 11th St. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222132

19:16— Carlos Armondo Yanez, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Park St. and released to another agency for RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], NO PERSON CONVICTED OF A FELONY OR ASSAULT MAY PURCHASE OR USE STUN GUN [22610(A)PC]; Case no. 222136

20:50— Zack Thomas Elwell, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Montebello Oaks Dr. and released to another agency for RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]

23:08— Joseph Franklin Gracy, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Park St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2137

23:24— Jesusmanuel Marino Gonzalez, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Vine St. and released to another agency for CARRY CONCEALED FIREARM IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)PC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE WITH LOADED FIREARM [11550(E)(1)H&S], ARMED WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY [25800(A)PC], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION/SALE OF NARCOTIC [11352(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF A LOADED FIREARM IN PUBLIC NOT RO [2580(C)(6)PC]; Case no. 22-2138

23:34— Debra Kay Endeman, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 22-2139

July 19, 2022

02:00— Teddy Gerald Lee, 37, of Hanford, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for CARRY CONCEALED FIREARM IN VEHICLE [25400(A)(1)PC], FELON OR ADDICT IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FORGE/ALTER VEHICLE REGISTRATION/ETC [4463(A)(1)VC]; Case no. 222140

03:43— Jorge Galvezrojas, 19, of San Miguel was arrested on the 200 block of Oak Meadow Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222141

15:07— Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Railroad St. and 15th St. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 222146

16:19— Brandon Scott Foster, 37, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 24th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222147

July 20, 2022

02:33— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222148

July 21, 2022

12:16— Jason Lynn Allen, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2200 block of River Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222161

July 22, 2022

13:57— Christian Salcedo Delarosa, 47, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222171

17:57— Kasey William Caraway, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 33rd St. for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], ACCESSORY TO A FELONY [32PC]

July 23, 2022

00:56— Thelma Ann Clifford, 71, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222179

01:55— Joshua Jacob Perez, 26, of King City, CA, was arrested on 24th St. and 101 and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC]; Case no. 222180

03:15— Jorden Nicklas Welchdavis, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 222181

July 24, 2022

04:30— Yesica Marisela Hernandez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3000 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)]; Case no. 222195

Atascadero Police Department

July 18, 2022

15:37— Tanner Harris, 20, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221886

15:37— Tanner Harris, 20, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 221887

July 19, 2022

09:21— Jeremiah Joseph Natho, 24, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and booked for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221892

10:05— Nichole Amaria Fair, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221895

10:11— Cynthia Elena Rubio, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221896

10:45— Venessa Marie Bedroni, 34, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221897

11:10— Austin Lyle Cook, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Bordo Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221898

11:14— Stephanie Lynn Bateman, 46, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Bordo Ave. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221898

July 21, 2022

10:12— Raul Velasquez, 47, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5100 block of Vega Ave. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221911

20:50— Elizabeth Marjorie Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5(A)]; Case no. 221917

02:26— Derek Duane Webb, 21, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221920

July 22, 2022

20:53— Alanson Michael Tice, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8900 block of Ortega Rd. and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 221927

July 23, 2022

00:26— Michael Joseph Steele, 34, of Templeton was arrested on the 9300 block Bordo Ave. and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221931

18:46— Daniel Albert Covarrubias, 36, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221939

July 24, 2022

00:26— Michael Joseph Steele, 34, of Templeton was arrested on the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310]; Case no. 221932

22:17— Matthew Sanchez Miranda, 33, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 11200 block of Viejo Camino and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221947

