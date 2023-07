Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 17, 2023

01:15 — Robert Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Creston Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232223

10:34 — Kody Samuels, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd for BURGLARY [459PC], CHECK FRAUD [476 PC], GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 232225

advertisement

11:35 — Madison McCullough, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the S HWY 101 on ramp at Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232226

11:08 — Sherry Patlan, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd for GRAND THEFT [487(A)PC], Case no. 232225

23:07 — Benito Salinasrodriguez, of San Simeon was on view arrest on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave and San Fernando Dr for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 232235

00:00 — Isaac Floresperez, of Shandon was summoned/cited for RECKLESS DRIVING [23103(A)VC], Case no. 232234

20:32 —Tyler Delmore, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 28th and Spring St for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 232233

20:42 — Omar Lara, of San Miguel was on view arrest on 28th and Spring St for BATTERY [242PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 232233

July 18, 2023

15:45 — Leovardo Hernandezaguilar, of Atascadero was arrested for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], DISTURBING THE PEACE [415(2)PC], Case no. 21349

02:21 — Robert Garcia, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Pine St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 232236

11:45 — Guillermo Hernandez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Spring St for TRESPASS [602PC], Case no. 232239

14:05 — Rey Ortiz, of Visalia was on view arrest on the SR46E at Buena Vista Dr for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232242

17:36 — Edward Streeper, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Riverside Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232243

13:50 — Maria Guillengutierrez, of Coalinga was on view arrest on Buena Vista and SR46 for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232242

20:51 — Rebecca Hurl, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 800 block o f12th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232245

00:00 — Christoffer Vink, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232244

July 19, 2023

19:42 — Grace Anthony, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232252

July 20, 2023

00:03 — Yanet Gamezlimon, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Turtle Creek Rd for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232254

01:25 — Oliver Cruz, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232256

00:28 — Marco Salgadocampos, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232255

11:31 — Joseph Perez, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232258

12:35 — Rosa Loera, on Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Olive St for MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 232259

July 21, 2023

00:31 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232263

08:34 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 101 Northbound and 46 East for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232265

11:00 — Victor Moreno, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of 30th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232273

11:56 — Jennifer Delucas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of 11th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232275

12:50 — Elizabeth Bonafede, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on Creston Rd and Trigo Ln for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 232276

July 22, 2023

09:14 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Spring St and 33rd St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232285

14:06 — Mark Furtado, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232287

July 23, 2023

00:50 — Eric Glidden, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th ST for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232299

03:06 — Hirineo Vasquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 26th and Riverside for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232300

03:30 — Ricardo Anduezarcuellar, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 26th and Riverside for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232300

00:46 — Alexander Barrera, of Shandon was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Spring St for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 232298

11:23 — Michael Ottley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the Salinas River for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232301

23:17 — Chad Johnson, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel Ave for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232312

19:46 — Jorge Basilioespinobarros, of Salinas was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232306

Atascadero Police Department

July 17, 2032

11:01 — Benjamin Kuhzarani, was arrested-bench warrant/non-APD arrest, on the corner of El Camino Real and Curbaril Ave for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8] or [PC], Case no. 231497

11:42 — Joseph Smaglik, was arrested-complaint sought, on HWY 101 Northbound and Vineyard Dr for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231496

14:58 — Kansas Dors, was arrested-bench warrant/non-APD arrest, on the 5500 block of El Camino Real for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8] or [PC], Case no. 231502

July 18, 2023

22:45 — Victor Delafuente, was arrested-complaint sought, on the 8000 block of Morro Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231509

July 19, 2023

16:26 — Xavier Herrera, was arrested-bench warrant/non-APD arrest, on the 8300 block of El Camino Real for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [979PC], Case no. 231516

July 21, 2023

00:19 — Graham Kerr, was arrested-bench warrant/non-APD arrest, on the 9500 block of Los Palos Rd for EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], Case no. 231521

July 22, 2023

02:42 — Johnny Bojorquez, was arrested-complaint sought, on the 3700 block of El Camino Real for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231525

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...