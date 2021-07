Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 12, 2021

12:26— Christian Alejandro Mercado, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Olive St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 211775

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

13:46— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], UNAUTHORIZED ENTERING IN DWELLING HOUSE [602.5PC]; Case no. 211776

July 13, 2021

10:43— Sergio Murillovasquez, 23, of Woodland, Ca, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211783

16:42— Crystal Jue Lee Combs, 36, of Monterey Ca, was arrested on the corner of Mission St. and 12th St. and was booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1785

19:50— Miguel Ortiz, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1788

July 14, 2021

05:00- Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211791

05:02— Peter Charles Ingraham, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Park St. and booked and released for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]; Case no. 211792

July 15, 2021

23:17— Kacy Thomas Santos, 29, transient, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211809

July 16, 2021

14:49— Juan Carlos Galindo, 20, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21

July 17, 2021

00:49— David Bradley Oliver, 26, of Hanford, Ca, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 211818

03:08— Anne Elizabeth Pickett, 58, of Napa, Ca, was arrested on the 1200 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC; Case no. 211821

10:45— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211824

18:55— Jose Manuel Nusico, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 211829

18:49— Tomothy Read Erickson, 33, of San Jose, Ca, was arrested on Theatre Dr. and released to a third party for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC-], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211826

20:05— Madison Menezes, 18, of Templeton was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1830

21:05— Marcus Tanner Bolton, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of 20th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 21-1831

July 18, 2021

02:00— Rafael Josue Martinez, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on Torrey Pines Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 211832

06:00— Arian Lynn Pacheco, 25, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1833

Atascadero Police Department

July 12, 2021

00:27— Steven William Ladwig, 66, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Maple St. and booked for DUI COMBINED ALCOHOL AND DRUG [23152(G)]; Case no. 211750

12:03— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8700 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211755

14:18— Valerie A Dunham, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Santa Cruz Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211756

16:05— Heriberto Salazarperez, 28, of Cambria was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310]; Case no. 211758

21:26— Nicholas Andrew Ruiz, 34, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 211761

23:56— Eric David Lengyel, 43, of Riverside, Ca, was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211762

July 13, 2021

02:54— Jose Luis Garcia Oropeza, 31, of Tustin, Ca, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)], DUI W/PROB:23152/23153 TO OPERATE VEH W/ BAC >.01 [23154(A)]; Case no. 211764

05:10— Travis Lee Mathes, 26, transient, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], PETTY THEFT [484(A)], APPROPRIATE LOST PROPERTY [485], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)]; Case no. 211765

July, 14, 2021

00:14— James Eugene Odam, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 211774

14:30— Victor Santino Panos, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211780

20:31— Paul Anthony Brill, 55, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201186

July 15, 2021

11:15— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 211788

11:15— Jack Wesley Robinett, 70, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 211788

14:36— Adam James Hughes, 38, transient, was arrested on the 8100 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211794

17:40— Sean Casey Colwell, 35, transient, was arrested on the 4600 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202994

July 16, 2021

14:38— Britney Amber Johnson, 37, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Pueblo Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], SHOPLIFTING [459.5], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211801

July 17, 2021

04:06— Garth Todd Hattan, 58, of Monteray, Ca, was arrested on the corner of HWY 101 and Traffic Way and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 211803

09:57— Jaz Daniel Mackey, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211804

09:57— Jaz Daniel Mackey, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210527

11:20— Mariah Lee Corsbie, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211806

19:50— Shawn Edward Applehans, 51, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2300 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211810

23:27— Gabriela NMN Cadena, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211811

July 18, 2021

10:36— Julianna Lynn Bryant, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211815

11:30— Sean Casey Colwell, 35, transient, was arrested on the 6700 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211816

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...