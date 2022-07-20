Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
July 11, 2022
04:16— Jayme Gusman Cruzmartinez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3000 block of Oak St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2039
08:47— Mark Patrick Lynch, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222042
16:20— Serenity Diaz Gonzalez, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 222049
July 12, 2022
00:29— Esteban Garciaaguilar, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 22nd St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22050
02:36— Victor Hugo Gutierrez Moreno, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2051
02:47— Javier Gamez, 33, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M],OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2051
12:15— Trey Anthony Wilson, 27, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222057
July 13, 2022
12:00— Joe Sweet, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and HWY 101 and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222066
July 14, 2022
14:51— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 4th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220104
16:36— Colton James Carney, 27, of San Miguel was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222083
17:53— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222084
20:00— Ecstacia Riley Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested in the ULTA parking lot and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222085
21:58— Jacob Ray Ellis, 30, of San Luis Obispo was released by a peace officer on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Summit Dr. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222088
July 15, 2022
02:07— Andrew Richard Dixon, 33, of San Diego, CA, was released by a peace officer on the 600 block of 7th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222090
02:02— Thomas William Warden Jones, 50, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner Vine St. and 6th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222089
14:44— Alain Michael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222095
July 16, 2022
00:46— Jonathan Alexzander Maalouf, 33, of San Miguel was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222099
01:20— Silvino Chavezmartinez, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of 16th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222101
02:20— Justo Gallardolopez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of 16th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2102
17:30— Larry Wayne Kellogg, 28, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], FELON IN POSSESSION OF TEAR GAS [22810(A)PC]; Case no. 222109
21:22— Rafael Tirado Rendon, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2110
July 17, 2022
02:46— Ismael Lopezcuellar, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222113
03:21— Michael Allen Portney, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and Fairview Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2114
08:38— Rudy Antonio Ayala, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222116
13:28— Alex Garciamorales, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on RTE 46E at 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222122
14:51— Aubrey Ana Paasch, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block Apion Ct. and released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222124
22:04— Alejandro Moreno, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2127
Atascadero Police Department
July 11, 2022
19:34— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, transient, was arrested on the 1800 block of Kansas Ave. and booked for PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], ARSON:PROPERTY [451(D)]; Case no. 221785
July 12, 2022
01:00— Juvenal Escarcega, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221816
10:05— Arthur Henry Castellanos, 46, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221820
10:05— Monika Lynne Riggs, 51, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221820
10:25— Mark Jeffery Wheelin, 57, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221821
10:25— Laura Sue Vance, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221821
July 13, 2022
18:01— Omamh Suheil Hussein, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of Traffic Way and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221828
20:55— Tina Lovato, 51, of Arroyo Grande was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221831
20:55— Tina Lovato, 51, of Arroyo Grande was cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 221830
22:18— Ben Bert Pattillo, 37, of Atascadero was booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221832
July 14, 2022
14:00— Vicky Ann Maddon, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on Curbaril Ave. and HWY 101 and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221835
21:40— Aaron Raymond Moore, 38, of Los Osos was arrested on the corner of Marco Ln. and El Camino Real and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], UNLICENSED DRIVER (USE INFR SECTION IF 2 OR LESS PRIOR CONVI) [12500(A)]; Case no. 221839
21:45— Aaron Raymond Moore, 38, of Los Osos was arrested on the corner of Marco Ln. and El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221842
July 15, 2022
00:58— Daniel Bartell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE:ARREST W/OUT WARRANT [1551.1]; Case no. 221858
12:37— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the 5100 block of Alamo Ave. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 221850
12:37— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the 5100 block of Alamo Ave. and booked for PROB VIOL:REAREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], TRANSIENT FAILS TO REGISTER WHEN RELEASED FROM CUSTODY [290.011(A)]; Case no. 221849
July 16, 2022
00:58— Elizabeth Shanklin, 35, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], (OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 221859
02:32— Jeremy Brent Hanson, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Ave. and Palma Ave. and booked for ATTEMPT TO PREVENT/DISSUADE VICTIM/WITNESS FROM REPORTING [136.1(B)(1)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], FALSE IMPRISONMENT W/VIOLENCE/ETC [236], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221860
16:21— Bradley Darnell Lee, 60, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221867
16:21— Bradley Darnell Lee, 60, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], SMUGGLE CNTL SUB JL/PRSN [4573(A)]; Case no. 221866
July 17, 2022
00:59— Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 221871
09:05— Corey Allen Willis, 30, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221873
14:15— Michael Bruce Gilbert, 56, of Cache, CA, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221879
20:15— Derek Duaine Dove, 39, of Cambria was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave. and Cortez Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221881
21:45— Paul Stephen Manahan, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221882