Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 11, 2022

04:16— Jayme Gusman Cruzmartinez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3000 block of Oak St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2039

08:47— Mark Patrick Lynch, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222042

16:20— Serenity Diaz Gonzalez, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 222049

July 12, 2022

00:29— Esteban Garciaaguilar, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 22nd St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22050

02:36— Victor Hugo Gutierrez Moreno, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2051

02:47— Javier Gamez, 33, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M],OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-2051

12:15— Trey Anthony Wilson, 27, of Arroyo Grande was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222057

July 13, 2022

12:00— Joe Sweet, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and HWY 101 and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222066

July 14, 2022

14:51— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 4th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220104

16:36— Colton James Carney, 27, of San Miguel was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222083

17:53— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222084

20:00— Ecstacia Riley Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested in the ULTA parking lot and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 222085

21:58— Jacob Ray Ellis, 30, of San Luis Obispo was released by a peace officer on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Summit Dr. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222088

July 15, 2022

02:07— Andrew Richard Dixon, 33, of San Diego, CA, was released by a peace officer on the 600 block of 7th St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 222090

02:02— Thomas William Warden Jones, 50, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner Vine St. and 6th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 222089

14:44— Alain Michael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222095

July 16, 2022

00:46— Jonathan Alexzander Maalouf, 33, of San Miguel was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222099

01:20— Silvino Chavezmartinez, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of 16th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 222101

02:20— Justo Gallardolopez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of 16th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2102

17:30— Larry Wayne Kellogg, 28, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2000 block of Theatre Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], FELON IN POSSESSION OF TEAR GAS [22810(A)PC]; Case no. 222109

21:22— Rafael Tirado Rendon, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2110

July 17, 2022

02:46— Ismael Lopezcuellar, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222113

03:21— Michael Allen Portney, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and Fairview Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2114

08:38— Rudy Antonio Ayala, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Park St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222116

13:28— Alex Garciamorales, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on RTE 46E at 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222122

14:51— Aubrey Ana Paasch, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block Apion Ct. and released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 222124

22:04— Alejandro Moreno, 21, of San Miguel was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-2127

Atascadero Police Department

July 11, 2022

19:34— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, transient, was arrested on the 1800 block of Kansas Ave. and booked for PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], ARSON:PROPERTY [451(D)]; Case no. 221785

July 12, 2022

01:00— Juvenal Escarcega, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221816

10:05— Arthur Henry Castellanos, 46, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221820

10:05— Monika Lynne Riggs, 51, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221820

10:25— Mark Jeffery Wheelin, 57, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221821

10:25— Laura Sue Vance, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for ILLEGAL CAMPING – NO PERSON MAY CAMP ON A PUBLIC PLACE OR RI [5-15.103(A)]; Case no. 221821

July 13, 2022

18:01— Omamh Suheil Hussein, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of Traffic Way and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221828

20:55— Tina Lovato, 51, of Arroyo Grande was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221831

20:55— Tina Lovato, 51, of Arroyo Grande was cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 221830

22:18— Ben Bert Pattillo, 37, of Atascadero was booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221832

July 14, 2022

14:00— Vicky Ann Maddon, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on Curbaril Ave. and HWY 101 and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221835

21:40— Aaron Raymond Moore, 38, of Los Osos was arrested on the corner of Marco Ln. and El Camino Real and booked for TAKING VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)], UNLICENSED DRIVER (USE INFR SECTION IF 2 OR LESS PRIOR CONVI) [12500(A)]; Case no. 221839

21:45— Aaron Raymond Moore, 38, of Los Osos was arrested on the corner of Marco Ln. and El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221842

July 15, 2022

00:58— Daniel Bartell, 34, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE:ARREST W/OUT WARRANT [1551.1]; Case no. 221858

12:37— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the 5100 block of Alamo Ave. and booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [979]; Case no. 221850

12:37— Jonathan Daniel Willis, 47, transient, was arrested on the 5100 block of Alamo Ave. and booked for PROB VIOL:REAREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], TRANSIENT FAILS TO REGISTER WHEN RELEASED FROM CUSTODY [290.011(A)]; Case no. 221849

July 16, 2022

00:58— Elizabeth Shanklin, 35, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], (OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 221859

02:32— Jeremy Brent Hanson, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Jacinto Ave. and Palma Ave. and booked for ATTEMPT TO PREVENT/DISSUADE VICTIM/WITNESS FROM REPORTING [136.1(B)(1)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)], FALSE IMPRISONMENT W/VIOLENCE/ETC [236], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221860

16:21— Bradley Darnell Lee, 60, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221867

16:21— Bradley Darnell Lee, 60, transient, was arrested on the 9100 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], SMUGGLE CNTL SUB JL/PRSN [4573(A)]; Case no. 221866

July 17, 2022

00:59— Ashley Ann Croom, 32, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 221871

09:05— Corey Allen Willis, 30, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221873

14:15— Michael Bruce Gilbert, 56, of Cache, CA, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221879

20:15— Derek Duaine Dove, 39, of Cambria was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave. and Cortez Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221881

21:45— Paul Stephen Manahan, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and cited for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221882

