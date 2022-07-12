Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 04, 2022

00:25— Maribel Errejonsanchez, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Salida Del Sol and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221977

00:00— Collin Earl Higbee, 30, of Creston was arrested on the 3600 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC]; Case no. 221968

04:13— Ricardo Diamaldonado, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 10th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221978

08:40— Raul Domitilo Munoz, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and Oak Hill Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221979

13:11— Jonathan Hugh Hart, 36, of Alamo, CA, was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and Killer Canyon Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1980

15:30— Kaleb Clay Bussey, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of US-101 and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 19-2330

July 05, 2022

01:17— Heather Samantha Carter, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 19th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1982

08:52— Mikhael Velez Young, 36, transient, was arrested on the 3000 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221985

09:50— Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221986

09:55— Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221986

16:24— Albina Mejia Gonzalez, 24, of San Miguel was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for FOURTH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE [23152(B)/23175VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], FALSELY REPRESENTING SELF AS ANOTHER [148.9(B)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221969

16:42— Jeremaih Obadiah Bennett, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 250 block of San Augustine Dr. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221993

23:53— Robert David Kortje, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221994

July 06, 2022

08:50— Nicholas Ernest Schaefer, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of 24th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213004

16:05— Amy Beatrice Lucero, 34, of Hanford, CA, was arrested on the corner of RTE 46 and Mill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222001

16:40— Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of River Rd and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 222000

July 07, 2022

01:29— Marcos Angelnestor, 28, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of 101 and 46E and booked and released for DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222002

10:45— Nicholas Ernest Schaefer, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 7th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC]; Case no. 222004

17:45— Denaro Santanaavalos, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 19th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 222012

July 08, 2022

03:43— Anthony Dominguezesquivel, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for PROHIB OWN/ETC AMMO/ ETC [30305(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 222016

04:15— Braulio Floresgomez, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Stoney Creek Rd. and Corral Creek Ave. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222014

July 09, 2022

00:21— Emiliano Galvezgonzalez, 25, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Capitol Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222022

22:10— Mariano Manuel Modesto, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 222027

23:23— Florencio Marianomanuel, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-2028

23:28— Laureano Cruzhernandez, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2028

July 10, 2022

01:44— Christopher Banderas Anguiano, 18, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 222030

15:40— Dalton Aaron Pickens, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222035

15:47— Cheyenne Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested in the Walmart Parking Lot and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 222035

20:24— Rosalina Juana Hernandez, 45, of California Valley, CA, was arrested on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-2037

Atascadero Police Department

July 04, 2022

00:00— Isaac Edward Snider, 21, transient, was booked for BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)]; Case no. 221762

16:09— Martin Rodol Quinonezaguilar, 33, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 10600 block of Atascadero Ave. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221760

18:46— Jennifer Marie Hornlein, 48, transient, was arrested at Food 4 Less and cited for PETTY THEFT [484(A)]; Case 221761

21:45— Isaac Edward Snider, 21, transient, was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221763

22:16— Brandon James McKell, 27, of Templeton was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221764

July 05, 2022

00:35— Anna Marie Palmer, 29, of Paso Robles was cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221765

16:50— Thomas Lawrence Goff, 51, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221770

July 06, 2022

02:40— Brian Ray Bellrose, 27, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221774

20:18— Joseph Anthony Paramopanos, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Hermosilla Ave. and booked for PRCS VIOLATION [3455]; Case no. 221780

July 07, 2022

05:57— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, transient, was booked for PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)], ARSON:PROPERTY [451(D)]; Case no. 221785

July 10, 2022

00:31— Gregorio Antonioantonio, 35, of Wasco, CA, was arrested on HWY 101 Northbound at Santa Rosa off Ramp and booked for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221805

14:23— Ana Isabel Huitron, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221806

