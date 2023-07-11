Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

July 03, 2023

00:19 — Jade Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Golden Hill Rd and Summit Dr forDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232081

01:49 — Jason Rogall, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 300 block of 12th St for FOURTH-TIME DUI [23550(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232082

02:56 — Matthew Sopiars, of Venice was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232084

02:11 — Tonya Pfeifer, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3800 block of HWY 46E for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232083

15:28 — Erica Paramo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 block of Spring St for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232091

20:26 — Travis Yanez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232093

23:59 — Carlos Rendon, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232095

July 04, 2023

23:59 — Neelee Lujan, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232095

10:07 — Mario Ortiz Vasquez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Spring St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 232097

00:43 — Juston Essary, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3400 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232096

July 05, 2023

07:08 — Dafne Flores, was on view arrest at Sierra Vista Hospital for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 232103

14:20 — Charles Bennett, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2100 block of Theatre Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232106

July 06, 2023

00:20 — Marlene Cobarruvias, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Creston Rd and Scott St for FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 232107

10:25 — Jeremiah Huihui, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Oak St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232109

10:25 — Anganae Arceneaux, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 700 block of Oak St for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232109

July 07, 2023

04:48 — Jordan Dooley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Niblick and S River Rd for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232115

16:42 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Creston and Capitol Hill for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232119

21:35 — Jose Cano, of Santa Margarita was on view arrest on the 900 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232120

23:55 —Barbara Belongia, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 12th St and Riverside Ave for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 232121

July 08, 2023

03:05 — Josecarlos Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232124

01:30 — Jose Nusico, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Pine St and 12th St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232122

17:32 — Felipe Rubio, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 232125

19:43 — Garrett Duren, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and Vine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232128

23:43 — Billy Walker, of Paso Robles was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232129

01:43 — Alejandro Denava, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 13th and Paso Robles St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232123

July 09, 2023

01:27 — Hector Rueda, of Chino Hills was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232131

00:48 — Christopher Molloy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 12th St and Spring St for POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 232130

01:55 — Saulo Gomez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 200 block of Cheyanne St for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 232132

09:51 — Andrea Kern, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 232134

15:02 — Everett Norwood, of San Bernardino was arrested for CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON [25400(A)(2)PC], Case no. 232137

18:00 — Isaac Estradafidel, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232141

Atascadero Police Department

July 03, 2023

00:30 — Edward Hash II, was Arrested- Bench Warrant/ Non-APD Arrest Warrant 5500 block of Traffic Way for 11364(A) POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA M – 35B Drug Equipment Violations, Case no. 231394

02:49 — Mark Williams Jr, was Arrested- Bench Warrant/ Non-APD Arrest Warrant at the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave for HS 11377(A) POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE M – 35A Drug/Narcotic Violations, Case no. 231395

July 06, 2023

22:16 — Eli Alvarez, was Arrested- Bench Warrant/ Non-APD Arrest Warrant at CA-41 and Serena Cr for 853.8 FAIL TO APPEAR AFTER WRITTEN PROMISE NO BAIL POSTED M – 90Z All Other Offenses, Case no. 231418

July 08, 2023

09:23 — Gary Torik, was Arrested- Complaint Sought at the 4000 block of El Camino Real for PC 273.5(A) INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP F – 13B Simple Assault, Case no. 231427

