Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 28, 2021

01:25— Marcus Tanner Bolton, 25, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211638

June 29, 2021

01:00— Cordel Joshua Lane Cryer, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 21-1649

June 30, 2021

05:01— Rafael Gonzalezsilvestre, 29, of Riverdale, CA, was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211659

16:00— Richard Allen Noriega Bales, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NOT MORE THAN 28.5 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA OR 4 GRAMS OF CONCENTRATED CANNABIS [11357(A)H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATION [1203.2PC]; Case no. 21-1665

July 01, 2021

02:18— Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Bella Vista Ct. and was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211670

13:25— Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211083

July 02, 2021

15:32— Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 18th St. and Pine St. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211682

July 03, 2021

05:19— Christopher Winters, 32, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for HIT AND RUN/DEATH OR INJURY [20001VC]

21:47— Joel Barajasperez, 46, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211700

July 04, 2021

01:50— Nahum Hernandez Santamaria, 18, of Morro Bay was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211701

04:51— Kenneth James Taylor, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1702

09:59— Lindsey Lee Taylor, 39, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 211703

21:12— Salvador Martinez Chavez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211707

Atascadero Police Department

June 28, 2021

01:55— Robin Michelle Gangloff, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211629

10:27— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211631

June 29, 2021

22:05— Heriberto Salazarperez, 28, of Cambria was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211639

June 30, 2021

01:02— Justin Donald Lavigne, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211642

09:09— Shaun Michael Riley, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of Azucena Ave. and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER:WRONG WAY DRIVER [2800.4]; Case no. 211646

21:46—Justin Dean Winefeldt, 25, of Atascadero was booked for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 191189

21:58— Justin Dean Winefeldt, 25, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211654

21:58— Justin Dean Winefeldt, 25, transient, was booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202700

July 01, 2021

10:50— Adam James Hughes, 38, transient, was arrested at Centennial Plaza and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211658

15:49— Steven Michael Evans, 42, of San Luis Obispo was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211662

17:01— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5700 block of Valentina Ave. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211663

22:01— Nathan Coyle, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211666

July 02, 2021

00:49— Sean Patrick Ofarrell, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 4800 block of Del Rio Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211667

July 03, 2021

03:13— Cheyenne Willie Vandenheuvel, 49, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211680

08:17— Brian Michael Sumner, 38, transient, was arrested at Colony Park Community Center and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211682

16:32— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, transient, was arrested on the 9300 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 211687

July 04, 2021

02:02— Melissa Diedrich, 45, of Atascadero was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211689

22:33— David Anton Leader, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Castano Ave. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)], DUI .08 ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(B)]; Case no. 211694

