Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 26, 2023

advertisement

04:05 — Jacob Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Spring St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231989

16:39 — Marco Martinezpacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Pine St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231998

19:33 — Gail Dicus, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232000

20:05 — German Servando, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232001

22:21 — Michael Torres, of San Miguel was taken into custody on Creston and Santa Ynez for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232003

20:20 — Cody Eddington, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232002

June 27, 2023

23:56 — Rodolfo Rodriguez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232004

02:40 — Devin Menane, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Gregory and Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232005

10:54 — Bobby McNure, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Park St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232007

12:52 — Anissa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 20th and Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232009

June 28, 2023

03:28 — Dexter Hideo, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the corner of Appaloosa and Clydesdale Circle for FOURTH-TIME DUI [23550(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232013

10:38 — Joseph Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232016

15:25 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232019

15:42 — Edgar Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232021

17:25 — John Wiest, of Templeton was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232022

21:13 — Alexis Mendoza, was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], Case no. 232024

June 29, 2023

09:54 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 232024

12:34 — Adam Kassir, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on River Rd and 13th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232029

12:56 — Raymond Perea, of Paso Robles was arrested for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 232030

18:34 — Valerie Dunham, of Atascadero was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232035

16:05 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on 24th St for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 232033

June 30, 2023

07:54 — Kameron Merrilhooper, of Oceano was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Dorothy Ct for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232036

20:30 — Brandie Thomas, of Lemoore was on view arrest on the corner of Rt 46E and Buena Vista Dr for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232048

23:10 — Jaime Vazquezperez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232049

July 01, 2023

09:07 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232054

10:32 — Jesus Chavarria, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232056

12:37 — Felix Gervacioponce, of Caruthers was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232058

16:05 — Jordan Dooley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232060

20:07 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232065

20:45 — Steve Myer, of Pacifica was on view arrest on Railroad Ave and 13th St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232066

21:51 — Michael Moore, of Exeter was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232066

16:21 — Nathaniel Alcaraz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232071

July 02, 2023

01:37 — Omar Manriquez, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232071

02:41 — Braulio Estebandedios, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232072

02:49 — Dulce Navarro, of Oceano was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232073

15:33 — Ana Nunez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 and 101 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232077

22:26 — Angelica Smith, of Templeton was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232080

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...