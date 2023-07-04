Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.
Paso Robles Police Department
June 26, 2023
04:05 — Jacob Martin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of Spring St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231989
16:39 — Marco Martinezpacheco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Pine St for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231998
19:33 — Gail Dicus, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232000
20:05 — German Servando, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1900 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 232001
22:21 — Michael Torres, of San Miguel was taken into custody on Creston and Santa Ynez for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232003
20:20 — Cody Eddington, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232002
June 27, 2023
23:56 — Rodolfo Rodriguez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232004
02:40 — Devin Menane, of Atascadero was taken into custody on the corner of Gregory and Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232005
10:54 — Bobby McNure, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Park St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 232007
12:52 — Anissa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 20th and Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232009
June 28, 2023
03:28 — Dexter Hideo, of Santa Margarita was taken into custody on the corner of Appaloosa and Clydesdale Circle for FOURTH-TIME DUI [23550(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232013
10:38 — Joseph Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232016
15:25 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Creston Rd for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232019
15:42 — Edgar Canales, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 500 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232021
17:25 — John Wiest, of Templeton was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232022
21:13 — Alexis Mendoza, was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], Case no. 232024
June 29, 2023
09:54 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 232024
12:34 — Adam Kassir, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on River Rd and 13th St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232029
12:56 — Raymond Perea, of Paso Robles was arrested for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], POSSESS A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH THE INTENT TO SELL [11351HS], Case no. 232030
18:34 — Valerie Dunham, of Atascadero was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232035
16:05 — David Alvarez, of Atascadero was on view arrest on 24th St for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 232033
June 30, 2023
07:54 — Kameron Merrilhooper, of Oceano was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Dorothy Ct for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232036
20:30 — Brandie Thomas, of Lemoore was on view arrest on the corner of Rt 46E and Buena Vista Dr for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232048
23:10 — Jaime Vazquezperez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232049
July 01, 2023
09:07 — Albert Francis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232054
10:32 — Jesus Chavarria, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring St for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232056
12:37 — Felix Gervacioponce, of Caruthers was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 232058
16:05 — Jordan Dooley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 232060
20:07 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3000 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 232065
20:45 — Steve Myer, of Pacifica was on view arrest on Railroad Ave and 13th St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 232066
21:51 — Michael Moore, of Exeter was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232066
16:21 — Nathaniel Alcaraz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 232071
July 02, 2023
01:37 — Omar Manriquez, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 232071
02:41 — Braulio Estebandedios, of San Miguel was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232072
02:49 — Dulce Navarro, of Oceano was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 232073
15:33 — Ana Nunez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of HWY 46 and 101 for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 232077
22:26 — Angelica Smith, of Templeton was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Ysabel St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 232080