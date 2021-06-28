Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 21, 2021

00:06— Maurilio Aguilar, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211576

07:55— Jose Pablo Riosrios, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 15th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1577

June 22, 2021

03:45— Brian Jonathon Peter Willmott, 30, of Atascadero was booked and released for UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC]; Case no. 211586

11:04— Michelle Annette Nelson, 47, of Nipomo was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211591

23:01— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to a third party for TRESPASSING W/O CONSENT OF OWNER,ETC. [602(1)PC]; Case no. 211598

June 23, 2021

12:29— Kelly Charles Jonason, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Fein Ave. and released to another agency for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], VIOLATION OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTIVE COURT ORDER [273.6PC]; Case no. 21-1600

19:51— Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211603

June 24, 2021

09:43— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Salinas River Bed and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1606

12:47— Erica Chante Paramo, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case No. 21-1607

15:01— Luis Alberto Amaroortiz, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2500 block of Spring St. and booked released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 210887

15:31— Joe Sweet, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3400 block of N. River Rd. and booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 211609

18:41— Logan Lee Compston, of Santa Maria was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211612

19:21— Ana Cynthia Nunez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1613

June 25, 2021

09:40— Christina Dawn Geddis, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Meadowlark Rd. and Oriole Way and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1617

18:23— Cassie Emalee Jones, 22, of Atascadero was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211620

22:59— Anthony David Cagnina, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 21-1622

June 26, 2021

18:37— Michael John Garrettson, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 170 block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1627

23:20— Candice Glenna Enriquez, 33, of Hazlet, NJ, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1629

Atascadero Police Department

June 21, 2021

03:50— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG [647(F)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 211568

10:18— Heriberto Salazarperez, 28, of Cambria was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211574

10:18— Andrea Lynn Neider, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211574

June 22, 2021

18:10— Benjamin Allen Burns, 36, transient, was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSION Of UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC LEADED CANE/BILLY/ETC [22210]; Case no. 211584

18:10— Benjamin Allen Burns, 36, transient, was arrested on the 2100 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192524

19:22— Joseph Virgilio Perez, 35, of Atascadero was arrested at Twin Cities Community Hospital and booked for BATTERY ON PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY PERSONNEL/ETC [243(B)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 211580

20:05— Apolonio Riveraangeles, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211585

June 23, 2021

01:54— Rudy Flores, 46, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 211587

15:11— William Weldon Chandler, 63, of Atascadero was booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], EVADE PEACE OFFICER WITH WANTON DISREGARD FOR SAFETY [2800.2(A)]; Case no. 211593

21:43— Paul Ermilindo Garcia, 42, of Paso Robles was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211596

June 24, 2021

22:40— Shane Richard Arebalo, 31, transient, was booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 192282

22:40— Shane Richard Arebalo, 31, transient, was booked for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no.

June 25, 2021

08:48— Trevor William Simmons, 27, transient, was arrested at Mr. C’s Catering and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211603

16:17— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested at the 99 Cent Store and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211611

23:21— Ronald Thomas Ambrosius, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested at HWY 101 N/B At 41 and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211613

June 26, 2021

10:44— Virginia Rey Lyon, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211616

11:29— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211617

15:40— John Kim Paoli, 56, of Atascadero was arrested at Centennial Plaza and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202619

15:43— Cynthia Elena Rubio, 36, transient, was arrested at Centennial Plaza and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 193060

15:43— Cynthia Elena Rubio, 36, transient, was arrested at Centennial Plaza and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 193144

15:43— Cynthia Elena Rubio, 36, transient, was arrested at Centennial Plaza and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 193361

15:43— Cynthia Elena Rubio, 36, transient, was arrested at Centennial Plaza and cited for AILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211619

17:47— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211621

20:15— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211623

23:33— Victor Robert Cruz, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211624

June 27, 2021

04:56— John Wilson, 41, of Lakewood, CA, was arrested on the 11100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211625

14:03— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 202069

14:03— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202069

14:03— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 201673

14:03— Steven Dewey Martin, 42, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211626

21:14— Paloma Darlenne Gonzalezcordova, 37, of Bell Gardens, CA was arrested on the 6800 block of El Camino Real and booked for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211628

