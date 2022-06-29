Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 20, 2022

14:54— Alfredo Quintero Paz, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 15th St. and Pine St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221839

June 21, 2022

13:29— Sylvia Galvan, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for GRAND THEFT [487PC]; Case no. 22-1847

June 22, 2022

01:12— Kevin Anthonymichael Lau, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 26th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1856

02:40— Christopher Patrick Meloon, 61, of Atascadero was arrested on Ramada Dr. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 221855

June 23, 2022

00:39— Travis Thomas King, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the Golden Hill Rd. and CA-46 and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 221864

01:09— Jody Lee Georgianna, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. and CA-46 and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221864

10:07— Corinne Elizabeth Silva, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of 15th St. and Railroad St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 17-3292

11:25— Jose Jesus Murillo, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 28th St. and Park St. and released to another agency for OUT OF STATE WARRANT [1551(A)PC]; Case no. 221869

20:25— Terry Moore, 72, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221876

June 25, 2022

01:24— Nicole Gayle Bolla, 39, of Templeton was arrested on the 920 block of Creston Rd. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221007

02:56— Nicholas Anthony Jasiorkowski, 33, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Creston Rd. and Charolais Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221888

02:45— Brian Steven Horton, 32, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of Creston Rd. and Charolais Rd. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221888

15:40— Estanislao, 23, of Creston was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221893

20:16— Leonardo Beltrangonzalez, 42, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1200 block of Corral Creek Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221894

June 26, 2022

01:42— Jose Luis Campoverde, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 1st St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221900

10:50— Erick Joel Quintero, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 14th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221901

10:49— Kayleen Giselle Contreras-Coronel, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 14th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221901

12:59— Christopher James Herrera, 29, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221902

12:45— Marylin Velaquez Mora, 31, of Bakersfield, CA, was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221902

17:25— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221903

19:33— Andrew Perry Embry, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 771904

23:42— Marialena Campos Akins, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221906

Atascadero Police Department

June 20, 2022

18:02— Laura Gail Sanchez, 62, of Templeton was arrested on the 8300 block of San Dimas Rd. and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:DISOBEY COURT ORDER/ETC [166(A)(4)]; Case no. 221626

22:20— Jorge Manuel Mendozaluengas, 25 of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9800 block of E Front St. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221628

23:37— Shon Wesley Hand, 53, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on HWY 1 and Colony Dr. and booked for DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 221629

June 21, 2022

22:58— Joseph John Perez, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Tecorida Ave. and Marchant Ave. and cited for PROB VIOL:REAREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221639

June 22, 2022

15:38— Alan Robert James, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ROBBERY [211]; Case no. 221641

15:46— Alan Robert James, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 6100 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221642

June 23, 2022

00:22— Elizabeth Marjorie Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221649

00:26— Brandon James Holder, 29, of Templeton was released for DUI ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(A)], DUI .08 ALCOHOL:CAUSING BODILY INJURY [23153(B)], CHILD ABUSE W/POSS GBI/DTH [273A(A)]; Case no. 221648

22:45— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], APPROPRIATE LOST PROPERTY [485], GRAND THEFT:MONEY/LABOR/PROPERTY [487(A)]; Case no. 221659

June 24, 2022

23:34— James Gordon Korski, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221670

23:34— James Gordon Korski, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221690

23:52— Manuel Roy Catron, 28, transient, was arrested on the 6100 block of San Anselmo Rd. and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 221669

June 26, 2022

03:29— Andrew Michael Powell, 26, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221682

