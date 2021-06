Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 14, 2021

02:01— Tania Yaneth Godinezmunguia, 24, of San Miguel was arrested at Cedarwood Dr. and Myrtlewood Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1500

05:50— Feliciano Ortega, 23, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211501

June 15, 2021

09:46— Evan Robbins Gregory, 27, of Pismo Beach was booked and released for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 211515

June 16, 2021

18:26— Jack Christopher Pfeiffer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for CAUSING FIRE OF PROPERTY [452(D)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211531

18:31— Kimberly Layne Blake, 51, of Cambria was arrested on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 211530

June 17, 2021

17:21— Jacob Mitchell Howell, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Oak Meadow Ln. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHILE ADDICTED TO THE USE OF ANY DRUG [23152(C)VC], POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 211541

23:46— Brian Benjamin Benson, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on RT 46E and Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211545

June 18, 2021

20:12— Alvaro Basilio Maldonado, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Pine St. and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 211552

June 19, 2021

12:41— Nichole Amarie Fair, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2600 block of N River Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 211556

June 20, 2021

02:30— Stephon Kane Bailey, 19, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211563

12:16— Kerman Lee Allen, 38, transient, was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for TRESPASS/DRIVE ON PRIVATE PROPERTY [602(M)PC]

16:59— Jose Castro, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Maple St. and Pacific Ave. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 211571

Atascadero Police Department

June 14, 2021

05:36— Christopher Reese Butterfield, 22, of Riverbank, Ca, was arrested on the corner of Atascadero Ave. and Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211505

11:39— Travis Lee Mathes, 26, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of Bordo Ave. and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 211509

June 15, 2021

23:38— Scott Terry Pressley, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7600 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 211523

June 16, 2021

00:18— Randi Denee Carrascomonaco, 30, of Klamath Falls, OR, was cited for DRIVE WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211524

June 17, 2021

10:42— Cecilia Lee Fusco, 29, of Templeton was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211531

11:01— Nick Eric Larson, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 211532

14:35— Douglas Bela Inglish, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY WITH SERIOUS BODILY INJURY (PUNISHMENT) [243(D)]; Case no. 211533

21:31— Hope Desiree Rosa, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 211537

June 17, 2021

23:50— Drew Emerson Knight, 25, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 9700 block of Las Lomas Ave. and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 211539

June 18, 2021

20:34— James Douglas Anderson, 41, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211547

22:41— Heraclio Romanmercado, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6500 block of W Mall and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211548

June 19, 2021

23:56— Robert Lee Garrison, 55, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211556

June 20, 2021

01:37— Leonardo Yael Perez, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211557

03:12— Jerilynn Riordan, 48, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8400 block of Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211558

16:24— Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, transient, was arrested on the 6300 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [1320(B)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], VANDALISM ($400 OR MORE)]; Case no. 211559

