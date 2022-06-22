Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 13, 2022

01:22— Fabian Martinezflores, 18, of San Miguel was arrested on the 3200 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], EVIDENCE OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TO OFFICER AT COLLISION [16028(C)VC]; Case no. 221744

advertisement

07:10— Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221746

07:30— Jason Anthony Horning, 42, transient, was arrested on the 900 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221746

19:41— Tanisha Marie Mcdaniel, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and 24th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY {O/W-F]; Case no. 22-1751

22:28— Alvin Larry Rodriguez, 42, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 2700 block of Spring St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 221754

23:10— Dillon Andrew Debacker, 31, of San Luis Obispo was released to another agency for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC]; Case no. 221756

June 14, 2022

09:00— Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221758

15:30— Teofilo Perezgalvez, 26, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221763

19:49— Miguel Angel Obleadavila, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Oak St. and 7th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1766

20:22— Armando Casillas IV, 22, of Bradley was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1767

June 15, 2022

01:21— Snappaiti Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221768

05:16— James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221769

12:06— Mckenzie Rose Francis, 30, of Irvine, CA, was released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 221692

10:02— Travis James Hunt, 35, of Palmdale, CA, was arrested on the 150 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221692

16:01— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 221780

19:26— Alex Alejandro Lopez, 30, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 3900 block of Buena Vista Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], VANDALISM/DAMAGES [594(A)(2)PC]; Case no. 221775

June 16, 2022

05:39— Brandon Ross Blakely, 37, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1770

01:05— Maribel Sanchez Errejon, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Cedarwood Dr. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1786

03:58— Edward Eugene Edlin, 61, of Huron, CA, was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 213050

14:14— Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Paso Robles St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221789

20:29— Jody Lee Georgianna, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221788

June 17, 2022

01:43— Severiano Gonzalesmateo, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221792

09:58— Darin Christopher Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221797

16:11— Brooke Elainelynn Montavon, 27, of San Jose, CA, was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221804

23:10— Mohammed Nafiz Khan, 38, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221806

June 18, 2022

00:31— Joshua Michael Smoot, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 400 block of Palmito Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221807

03:02— Caitlin Jane Teixeira, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and Sherwood Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221810

09:21— Michel Edward Contreras, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221049

21:10— Carlos Alberto Padilla, 47, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 221819

23:24— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of 24th St. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 22-1820

June 19, 2022

02:17— Javier Martinezmateo, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221822

02:41— Eduardo Jose Garcia, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Nickerson Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1823

03:06— Adrian Mariano Jeronimo, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2200 block of Pine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221824

20:33— Jason Alan Etter, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Agustin Dr. and Santa Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221830

23:59— Francisco Ezequiel Castroreyes, 20, of Paso Robles was booked and released for CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF MINOR [272PC]; Case no. 221832

Atascadero Police Department

June 15, 2022

01:33— Elizabeth Marjoria Shanklin, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 221577

08:47— Manuel Roy Catron, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Bordo Ave. and Las Lomas Rd. and cited for POSSESS MARIJUANA OVER 1 OZ/28.5 GRAMS [11357(B)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221580

08:47— Manuel Roy Catron, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Bordo Ave. and Las Lomas Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221579

14:56— Justin Mintz Hortillosa, 33, of Oceano was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221583

June 16, 2022

08:59— Mark Clayton Jewett, 68, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of Bajada Ave. and booked for BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221588

21:05— Russell Dane Roberts, 69, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221592

June 18, 2022

02:38— Maxx Arehart Rivera, 27, of Cambria was arrested on HWY 41 at Los Altos and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221605

03:05— Brandon Spencer Bathurst, 35, of King City, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221606

03:05— Brandon Spencer Bathurst, 35, of King City, CA, was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 221607

01:45— Perea Raul Diaz, 20, was arrested on US 101 at Santa Rosa and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 221614

June 19, 2022

16:21— Christian Shane Ellman, 24, transient, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221616

16:41— Daniel Christopher Serna, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221617

16:41— Daniel Christopher Serna, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221618

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...