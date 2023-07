Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 12, 2023

03:02 — Daniel Otis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Carey Street for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231841

11:49 — Victor Lopez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 17th ST and Spring St for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231845

17:45 — Steven Graham, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 231849

22:39 — Crystal Williams, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Beechwood and Ceaderwood Dr for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE VEHICLE REGISTRATION [4462.5 VC], Case no. 231850

09:30 — Michael Torres, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Wade and Rambouillet for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231843

17:43 — Joseph Cantu, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston Rd for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231848

June 13, 2023

03:59 — Michael Contreras, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231851

08:50 — Daniel Rodriguez, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on 13th at River Rd for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231853

10:14 — Nicolas Sardegna, of Paso Robles was arrested for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231854

00:00 — Hannah Bailey, of Jolon, was summoned/cited for DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE [12500(A)VC], NO PROOF OF INSURANCE [16028(A)VC], DRIVING WITHOUT PROOF OF VALID REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], Case no. 231858

21:43 — Corinne Silva, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 2321859

June 14, 2023

01:32 — Brian Hodge, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231861

02:11 — Carlos Davis, of Santa Barbara was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Golden Hill Rd for CARRYING A CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310 PC], POSSES, OR USE TEAR GAS FOR ANY PURPOSE OTHER THAN SELF-DEFENSE [22810(A)PC], Case no. 231862

10:12 — Stuart Weaver, of Paso Robles was arrested for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 231864

13:14 — Tanner Harris, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Riverbank Lane for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231867

June 15, 2023

10:13 — Frank Reyes, of Santa Rosa was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231876

16:13 — Daniel Stainbrook, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], Case no. 231879

18:24 — Tomas Mendozaguzman, of Paso Robles was arrested]. Case no. 231880

19:18 — William Young, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Vineyard Circle for VIOLATING A RESTRAINING, PROTECTIVE OR STAY AWAY ORDER [273.6(A)PC], Case no. 231881

June 16, 2023

13:32 — Armida Madrid, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231887

14:24 — Elijah Kulinski, of Paso Robles was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231889

08:44 — Elizabeth Bonafede was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Elaine St for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 231884

17:15 — Kevin Lopezlimon, of San Simeon was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231891

17:38 — Dustin Baker, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231892

21:42 — Patricia Johnson, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231895

22:18 — Kenneth Simen, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 70 block of Navajo Ave for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231896

00:27 — Lina Alvarado, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 24th St and Yzabell for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231882

00:29 — Jason Rodriguez, of Santa Maria was on view arrest on 24th St and Ysabell for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 231882

June 17, 2023

00:27 — Andrew Embry, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231897

16:17 — Albert Francis, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 2600 block of Riverside for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231902

June 18, 2023

02:17 — Santiago Gurrola, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1200 block of Ysabel St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231905

04:51 — Jesus Insustrozarios, of Tulare was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231907

09:36 — Alisha Weidner, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231909

13:27 — Jonathan Image, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Ramada Dr for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231911

13:27 — Haley Wichert, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Ramada Dr for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231911

11:09 — Juan Galvez, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the corner of 17th and Park St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231910

20:27 — Autumn Decena, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231915

20:27 — Wilson Hudson, of Azusa was taken into custody on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231915

23:11 — Danika Bralek, of Paso Robles was arrested for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 231916

June 19, 2023

10:28 — Matthew Smith, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 700 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231917

15:03 — Ambrose Wesley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2000 Spring St for ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231920

13:02 — Wilson Hudson, of Azusa was on view arrest on the 200 block of Shoshone Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231919

17:17 — Joshua Stone, of Santa Monica was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231921

17:24 — Dana Dicks, of New Jersey was on view arrest on the 700 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231921

19:18 — Nathan Duckworth, of San Miguel was taken into custody on the corner of Walnut Dr and Union Rd for OUTSIDE WARRANT/F, Case no. 231923

21:00 — Noe Mendoza, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231927

21:08 — Sara Ruse, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on 6th and Oak St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231928

19:20 — Tirza Ward, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of Walnut Dr and Union Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231924

June 20, 2023

08:16 — Kenneth Simen, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Black Oak Dr for TRESPASS [602PC], Case no. 231930

17:10 — Gary Staub, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231933

22:22 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 12th St and Riverside Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231936

June 21, 2023

00:00 — Kimberly Fishbach, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited. Case no. 231938

00:00 — Apolonio Bollas, of Atascadero was arrested. Case no. 231937

20:12 — Erik Brown, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Theatre Dr for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231940

16:10 — Clara Echevarriaanguiano, of Creston was on view arrest on the 1400 block of Creston for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], Case no. 231939

June 22, 2023

07:48 — Andrew Perez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of 4th St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231944

00:00 — Shane Arevalo, of San Miguel was summoned/cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231949

June 23, 2023

00:55 — Ethan Griffith, of Ventura County was on view arrest on the 1500 block of Sierra Lane for BATTERY [242PC], Case no. 231952

03:44 — Mauricio Leurodominguez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rt 101 SB and Rt 46 W for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231953

08:28 — Kenneth Simen, of Bakersfield was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231955

11:14 — Albert Francis, of San Luis Obispo was arrested for BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 231956

20:39 — Crista Sonniksen, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231956

20:52 — Kendall Simon, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 231963

June 24, 2023

02:27 — Francisco Mendezmurillo, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231964

09:00 — Devin Jackson, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 900 block of Creston Rd for FAILURE TO APPEAR ON A FELONY CRIME [1320(B)PC], WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231966

17:37 — Adam Perez, of Selma was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 231968

17:37 — Jaqueline King, of Clovis was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], Case no. 231968

23:16 — Leonides Mendozacuellar, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231970

June 25, 2023

00:20 — Uriel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Rambouillet and St Ann for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], Case no. 231971

00:36 — Garret Duren, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231972

01:46 — Esteban Garciaaguilar, of Paso RObels was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231974

01:55 — Madison Rizer, of Paso RObels was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231973

10:01 — Dionisio Ortiz, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Pine St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231981

15:43 — Wilfredo Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2800 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231981

19:53 — Humberto Solis, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231983

20:24 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was arrested for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231984

21:44 — Nicholas Hernandez, of Turlock was on view arrest on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231985

22:43 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2200 block of Riverside Ave for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231986

23:23 — Anh Kerr, of San Francisco was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231987

