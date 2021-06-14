Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 07, 2021

05:59— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1438

June 08, 2021

00:26— Joseph Robert Kohler, 27, of San Miguel was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for BURGLARY – 1ST DEGREE [459PC]; Case no. 211444

01:16— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for GRAND THEFT EXCEEDING 400 DOLLARS [487(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1446

14:13— Stephen John Blinkenberg, 69, of Lockwood, Ca, was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211448

20:21— Richard Dana August, 33, transient, was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211450

June 09, 2021

16:00— Daniel Pena Sarabia, 35, of Gonzales, Ca, was arrested on the 400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211456

June 10, 2021

03:19— Kelly Charles Johnson, 67, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 530 block of Fein Ave. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1463

06:43— Haley Eileen Desimas, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Capital Hill and booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1464

06:48— Carlos Luis Chavez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Capital Hill and booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1464

13:58— Jamal Christopher Jones, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of Vine St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 182468

June 11, 2021

03:05— Maysen Darrell Gable, 25, of San Miguel was arrested on the 1400 block of Mission St. and released to another agency for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 21-1476

June 12, 2021

00:00— Ashley Sherry Jo Inman, 28, of Wasco, Ca was released by a peace officer for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211478

22:19— Walter Darrell Rouse, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LEWD CONDUCT IN A PUBLIC PLACE [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-492

June 13, 2021

00:01— Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], RIGHT TO REIMPRISON PAROLEE [3056PC]; Case no. 21-1493

17:20— Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Pine St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1498

Atascadero Police Department

June 07, 2021

09:32— Richard Allen Bale, 37, of Los Osos was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 183433

09:32— Richard Allen Bale, 37, of Los Osos was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211431

09:32— Richard Allen Bale, 37, of Los Osos was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 193293

June 08, 2021

00:00— Loren Wendell Albury, 37, of Paso Robles was booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/FELONY [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211444

21:29— Jesse Ray Easterday, 29, transient, was arrested on the 4300 block of Traffic Way and cited for RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)]; Case no. 211214

June 09, 2021

00:00— Scott Brett Giles, 31, of San Luis Obispo was booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211455

21:07— Josue Lopez, 23, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Rivera Ln. and booked for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)], EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)]; Case no. 211459

June 10, 2021

00:19— Joel Hernandeznonado, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and San Rafael Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211461

11:04— Isaac Edward Snider, 20, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)], EXHIBIT DEADLY WEAPON OTHER THAN FIREARM [417(A)(1)], ATTEMPTED MURDER:SECOND DEGREE [664/187(A)]; Case no. 211466

11:04— Carey James Vasquez, 36, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of East Mall and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 211465

17:19— Joseph Christopher Clay, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7200 block of Sycamore Rd. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], EXHIBIT FIREARM [417(A)(2)], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)]; Case no. 211471

June 11, 2021

00:46— Trevor John Ely, 45, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 211476

08:24— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211477

08:24— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201637

08:24— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201516

08:24— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202959

08:24— Ashley Marie Mack, 34, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of Santa Lucia Rd. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 210760

17:41— Raymond George Bullus, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 211483

22:50— Daniel Lee Beckworth, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211485

June 12, 2021

01:45— Vladimir Kluzner, 51 of San Diego was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211486

June 13, 2021

10:50— Cordel Joshua Cryer, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on HWY 101 NB Offramp at San Anselmo Rd. and cited for DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 211498

