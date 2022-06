Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

June 06, 2022

20:50— James Daniel Elliott, 43, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221665

20:53— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, of Atascadero was arrested at Eagle Energy and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221665

23:58— Samuel Shofner Butterfield, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union and S R36 and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221667

June 07, 2022

00:01— Alyssa Dunn Erickson, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and RTE 46E and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1668

18:37— Matthew Jason Mack, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221679

19:42— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of 20th St. and Riverside Ave. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], RELEASE NO CHARGES [849(B)PC]; Case no. 22-1680

21:41— Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1683

22:41— Nicole Marie Gatto, 35, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel Ave. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1686

June 08, 2022

10:50— Phillip Dean Clark, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Alexa Ct. and released to another agency for POSSESSION DEPICTING SEX CONDUCT OF CHILD [311.11(A)PC]; Case no. 220777

15:52— Matthew John Cisneros, 40, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the 1800 block of Redwood Dr. for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221673

16:30— Kimberly Ann Fisher, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 150 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 221693

16:45— Travis Dee Reeder, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 150 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221693

16:38— Kayla Maria Kimzey, 29, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221693

June 09, 2022

00:09— Alain Michael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 221697

03:38— Charles Thomas Holden, 72, of Salinas, CA, was released by a peace officer on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221698

11:50— Donald Levern Woodworth, 60, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 20-0557

13:00— Joel Solis Arciniega, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of Stoney Creek and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221701

13:27— James Manuel Tabarez, 37, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221703

16:33— Amber Nicole Pursley, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221705

June 10, 2022

02:58— James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221712

21:29— Erica Chante Paramo, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 5th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220526

22:10— Annelise Isabel Grassotti, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221723

June 11, 2022

23:39— Tomas Roldanvargas, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Wisteria Ln. and booked and released for DUI PROBATION W/BAC GREATER THAN .01 [23154(A)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC]; Case no. 221733

18:20— Jonathan Craig Roggenstein, 55, of Porterville, CA, was arrested on Spring/36 and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 221728

June 12, 2022

14:45— Jeffrey Allan Walsh Sr, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on Ramada Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221736

15:40— Teofilo Perezgalvez, 26, of Santa Maria was arrested on the corner of 23rd St. and Park St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221737

16:51— Antonio Martinezvega, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Cool Valley Rd. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 221738

22:43— Raul Ramirezgomez, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Sleepy Hollow Rd. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-1743

Atascadero Police Department

June 06, 2022

03:54— Ricardo Arviso Zenteno, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Traffic Way and Olmeda Ave. and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], CHILD ABUSE W/O GBI/DTH [273A(B)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221499

June 07, 2022

00:00— Marlinda Ann Croom, 52, of Atascadero was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221509

00:24— Leonides JR Vasquez, 33, of Templeton was booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221507

03:32— Alan Howard Algie, 59, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221508

08:59— Nicholas Loren Walker, 36, transient, was arrested on the 920 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221511

21:14— Julian Ramon Gomez, 32, transient, was arrested on the 5700 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221520

23:00— William Anthony Bridges, 23, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221506

June 08, 2022

02:26— Caden Christopher Scott Stober, 22, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221521

08:40— Alan Christian Corona, 31, of Templeton was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], TRESPASS:OCCUPY PROPERTY WITHOUT CONSENT [602(M)]; Case no. 221524

08:40— Alan Christian Corona, 31, of Templeton was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221523

14:12— David Luis Alvarez, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for SHOPLIFTING [459.5]; Case no. 221527

14:12— David Luis Alvarez, 26, transient, was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221528

20:32— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the corner of Atascadero Ave. and San Gabriel Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221532

20:32— Travis Lee Mathes, 27, transient, was arrested on the corner of Atascadero Ave. and San Gabriel Rd. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221533

June 09, 2022

02:54— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221536

09:26— Daniel Allen Morris, 63, of Huntington Beach, CA, was cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 221537

13:21— Alan Wayne Duniven, 61, transient, was arrested on the 3500 block of La Luz and cited for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221540

21:38— Emma Katherine Sullivan, 26, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221543

June 10, 2022

06:48— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Solano Rd. and El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 221545

20:03— Richard John Begin, 70, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Morro Rd. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 221553

June 12, 2022

08:32— David Anthony Leblanc, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7200 block El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 221560

20:10— Rigoberto Valencia Perez, 60, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DUI ANY DRUG [23152(F)], VIOL CRT ORD DOM VIOLENCE [273.6(A)], EVADING PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)]; Case no. 221563

