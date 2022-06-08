Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 30, 2022

00:21— Clinton James Murray, 69, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and released to a sober party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221570

18:42— Rosalba Ruiz, 42, of Chino Hills, CA, was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Park St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221575

May 31, 2022

00:46— Gaspar Javier Gonzalezrojas, 30, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Riverside Ave. and released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221579

16:20— Kenneth Arthur Frautschi, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 140 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221585

June 01, 2022

00:19— James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1591

01:34— John Alexander, 37, of Nipomo, CA, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 7th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221592

10:55— Nathan William Garcia, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Railroad St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211331

11:46— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221594

20:29— William Edward Clemons, 41, of San Miguel was arrested on Spring and 101S and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION/SALE OF NARCOTIC [11352(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221597

20:37— Ryan Mitchell Kimball, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Olive St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], REVOKE POSTRELEASE SUPERVISION & ORDER PERSON TO CONFINEMENT IN COUNTY JAIL [3455(A)(2)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1596

22:24— Max Harrison Randolph, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Riverglen Dr. and Via Promesa and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221598

June 02, 2022

04:19— Salvador Vargasascampoverde, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Driftwood Crt. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1601

09:59— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221604

12:54— Aaron Stihl Goode, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221610

10:15— Floriberto Morenoflores, 25, of San Miguel was arrested on the corner of 36th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 22-1615

23:02— Oscar Ramirez Flores, 65, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221616

June 03, 2022

01:15— Dionicio Estebanortega, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Trigo Ln. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221617

16:49— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of 21st St. and booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 22-1628

21:52— Jerren Marr Snow, 50, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Spring St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221631

June 04, 2022

09:41— Miguel Angel Obleadavila, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3500 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221635

10:35— Cile Lawrence Issac Barker, 25, of Pismo Beach was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221636

12:43— Miguel Angel Barraza Jr, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 720 block of 23rd St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221637

20:10— Jeffrey Daniel Adams, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Cathy and N. River Rd. and released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 221642

22:43— Claudia B Zarate, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 221643

June 05, 2022

01:26— Trevor Anthony Hart, 30, of Richmond, VA, was arrested on the corner of 14th St. and Park St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1644

05:31— Saul Buenrostro, 20, of Lompoc, CA, was arrested on the 3200 block of Park St. and released to another agency for WILLFULL/KNOWING VIO. OF COURT ORDER [273.6(A)PC], ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY [664/459PC-RES]; Case no. 221646

10:00— Derek Robert Shannon, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221648

10:00— Emily Rose Irwin, 29, of La Grande, OR, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221648

12:23— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Park St. and 9th St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 221649

16:20— Omar Laraquintero, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Spring St. for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221650

16:28— Daniel Lee Stainbrook, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested at Chevron-Ramada Dr. and released to another agency for GRAND THEFT EXCEEDING 400 DOLLARS [487(A)PC]; Case no. 221639

22:30— Juan Manuel Contrerasgarcia, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Bolen St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221652

Atascadero Police Department

May 30, 2022

11:30— Joy Delores Thompson, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of El Camino Real and booked for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459], POSSESS/ETC BURGLARY TOOLS [466], RECEIVE/ETC KNOWN STOLEN PROPERTY [496(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:LOITER/ETC PRIVATE PROPERTY [647(H)]; Case no. 221427

11:40— Joy Delores Thompson, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of El Camino Real and booked for TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT/VEHICLE THEFT [10851(A)]; Case no. 221428

11:40— Joy Delores Thompson, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3600 block of El Camino Real and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221426

May 31, 2022

22:02— Thomas Edward Lehew, 44, of San Diego, CA, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221441

22:35— Ryan Andrew Seniuk, 32, of San Diego, CA, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221443

23:29— Elizabeth Nicole Smith, 19, of Atascadero was booked for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221444

June 02, 2022

08:45— Laura Sue Vance, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221456

11:20— Dean Anthony Dibenedetto, 27, transient, was arrested on the 6600 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], BENCH WARRANT/ FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEANOR CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 221464

23:09— Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was arrested on the 6000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 221473

June 03, 2022

04:21— Heriberto Salazarperez, 29, transient, was arrested on the 6500 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 221474

11:39— Christopher Wayne Clark, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 4600 block of Viscano Ave. and booked for POSS OBSC MTR -12 SEX ACT [311.11(C)(1)]; Case no. 221066

June 04, 2022

05:02— Carlos Mendoza, 37, of Littlerock, CA, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221488

05:02— Carlos Mendoza, 37, of Littlerock, CA, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221487

10:05— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310]; Case no. 221490

22:35— Tammi Jean Davis, 52, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of East Front Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221494

