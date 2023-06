Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 29, 2023

00:44 — Jeffery Thornton, of Los Osos was on view arrest on the 900 block of Spring St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231681

18:13 — Deborah McKrell, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Black Oak Dr for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 231684

19:22 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231685

23:42 — Victoria Manuel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Pine St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231689

23:45 — Jose Albinocontreras, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 500 block of Melody for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M Case no. 231688

20:16 — Eric Mowreader, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3800 block of Park St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231687

May 30, 2023

00:00 — Ivan Ochoa, of Paso Robles was on summoned/cited for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231691

05:45 — Jorge Verduzco, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Stoney Creek Rd for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231692

13:46 — Levi Harrington, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Niblick Rd for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], Case no. 231698

19:17 — Wilson Hudson, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the 700 block of 9th St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231701

21:12 — Edward Morrell, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1700 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231702

23:18 — Oscar Flores, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of 34th St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231704

00:00 — Abel Sierra, of Santa Maria was summoned/cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231690

May 31, 2023

02:34 — Austin Snowden, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Summit Dr and Rolling Hills Rd for POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231706

00:00 — Nicole Rendon, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231705

10:55 — Gary Staub, of Arroyo Grande was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and HWY 101 for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], PROHIBITED SOLICITATION OR VENDING [22520.5VC], Case no. 231708

June 06, 2023

12:37 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was arrested for MAIL THEFT [530.5(E)PC], Case no. 231644

02:17 — Cameron Waller, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 24th St and HWY 101 for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231715

03:39 — Amber Delaere, of Templeton was on view arrest on the corner of South Vine St and Cuervo Largo for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231716

12:37 — Erica Paramo, of Paso Robles was arrested for THEFT OF DEBIT/CREDIT CAR [484E(D)PC], Case no. 231717

23:04 — Emmanuel Clementehernandez, of San Luis Obispo was on view arrest on the corner of 46E and Buena Vista for CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273A(A)PC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231729

June 02, 2023

10:00 — Leonel Sanchez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Camino Colegio for FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC], THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 231535

02:38 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1100 block of 24th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231730

09:55 — Kekino Lau, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231735

10:13 — John Brill, of Paso Robles was arrested for FAILURE TO APPEAR [1320.5PC], Case no. 231734

17:19 — Jason Nogo, of Fresno County was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Spring St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231746

June 03, 2023

00:02 — Matthew Gers, of Jew Jersey was on view arrest on the 1000 block of Pine St for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231750

01:52 — Jonnerio Matteasjacinto, of San Miguel was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231753

01:03 — Christina Godfrey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th St and Pine St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231752

00:15 — Ivann Floresbanuelos, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the corner of 24th St and Riverside Ave for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231751

10:11 — Michel Contreras, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], Case no. 231754

12:45 — James Tabarez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the Salinas Riverbed for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231755

18:00 — Steven Graham, of Paso Robles was arrested for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], Case no. 231757

21:43 — Cirilo Contreraslazaro, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 34th St and Spring St for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231758

22:43 — Marcelino Chavez, was summoned/cited on 23rd St and Riverside for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231759

June 04, 2023

01:58 — Mario Mascacioreyes, of Paso Robles was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231761

12:18 — Leonardo Ortega, of Fresno County was arrested for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO POLICE [148.9(A)PC], Case no. 231763

16:19 — Jeremy Robinson, of Paso Robles was arrested for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], Case no. 231765

20:28 — Michael Sudbrink, of Paso Robles was arrested for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231769

22:53 — Rafael Zavala, of Paso Robles was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231770

00:00 — Abel Sierra, of Santa Maria was summoned/cited on the 700 block of 30th St for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231762

