Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 24, 2021

11:58— Jose Alejandro Jimenez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], DRAWS/EXHIBITS FIREARM/RUDE,ANGRY MANNER [417(2)(B)PC], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 211305

May 25, 2021

11:17— Leon Curtis Roberts, 33, of Grover Beach was arrested on Allimo Creek for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211316

14:36— Manuel Roy Catron, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Nicklaus St. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S]; Case no. 21-1317

14:38— Tobie Michael Loewen, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Nicklaus St. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S]; Case no. 21-1317

16:57— Lucas Richarda Ricablanca, 19, of Hanford, Ca, was arrested on RT 46E and Jardine Rd. and booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1320

19:38— Harold Louis Barry, 40, of Paso Robles was booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1318

May 27, 2021

23:53— Javier Rios, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested at 3810 CA-46E and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 211329

May 28, 2021

10:04— Marley Francis McLaughlin, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211333

22:02— Hector Ruizalvizar, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for REFUSING TO LEAVE PUBLIC BUILDING OF PUBLIC AGENCY [602(Q)PC]; Case no. 21-1338

May 29, 2021

01:39— Kevin John Rice, 44, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 12th St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1340

20:18— Christopher Lee Walton Kitchen, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Meadowlark Rd. and Deer Springs Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [2002(A)VC]; Case no. 211347

21:57— Horacio Garcia Paz, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3200 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELSS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 21-1350

May 30, 2021

16:42— Brenda Jean Carrigan, 55, of Paso Robles was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211356

21:43— Dyllon Thomas Robbins, 23, of San Miguel was arrested on the 2400 block of Riverside Ave. and released to a third party for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211357

23:58— Jose Luis Campoverde, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 700 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 21-1360

Atascadero Police Department

May 24, 2021

23:30— Christina Dawn Geddis, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211288

3:30— Christina Dawn Geddis, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 210158

May 25, 2021

04:25— Heriberto Salazarperez, 28, of Cambria was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211290

11:53— Joseph Henry Wright, 44, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211292

16:44— Juan JR Martinez, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6500 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for LEWD OR LASCIVIOUS ACTS W/CHILD UNDER 14 YEARS [288(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211299

17:15— Paul Anthony Brill, 55, transient, was arrested on the 9800 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 211300

19:51— Jerren Marr Snow, 49, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8600 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 211307

May 27, 2021

03:33— Damien Matthew Tancsik, 29, of Morro Bay was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211315

16:51— Omar Garcia, 34, of Nipomo was arrested on the corner of Curbaril Ave. and Coromar Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211320

May 28, 2021

00:41— Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 33, of San Luis Obispo was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211323

00:41— Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 35, of San Luis Obispo was cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY CHARGE [978.5], BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211323

02:33— Jeremy Brent Hanson, 44, of Atascadero was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211325

16:28— James Douglas Anderson, 41, transient, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211331

April 29, 2021

01:46— Rosa Janeth Munoz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9800 block of E Front Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211332

