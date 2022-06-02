Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 23, 2022

01:02— Viviana Millan, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221492

02:56— Genaro Santanaavalos, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2400 block of Spring St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221493

09:30— Ana Maria Tirado, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 221495

13:19— Joshua Glenn Ritchie, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and 46 HWY and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1497

16:00— Gerardo Antonio Rendon Alcaraz, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1400 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221499

May 24, 2022

19:24— Noe Cervantes Hernandez, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221500

16:06— Kristen Rose Carley, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Nacimiento Lake Dr. and booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 221510

18:25— Mark Wayne Greer, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested at Walmart and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]

22:37— Ecstacia Riley Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 630 block of Laura Way and released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221513

22:42— Amanda Jade Jimenez, 25, of Atascadero was arrested on the 630 block of Laura Way and released to a third party for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221513

May 25, 2022

13:20— Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 220785

14:36— Marisela Mariah Audelia Flores, 28, of San Miguel was arrested on the 3500 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221520

21:27— Joseph Thomas Woods, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Oak Hill Rd. and River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221523

22:33— Bonnie Sue King, 47, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of 20th St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221524

May 26, 2022

03:40— Cameron Marcus Fauset, 28, transient, was arrested at Ramada Chevron and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221526

09:43— Miranda Alexus Baro, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Nickerson Dr. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221530

13:05— Anthony Pamfilo Espinozamendoza, 25, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220640

17:10— Corinne Elizabeth Silva, 36, transient, was arrested on the 400 block of Spring St. and booked and release for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 17-3292

20:08— Shanna Deanne Busik, 52, of Santa Maria, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221536

20:30— Christopher Anthony Melendrez, 40, of Lemoore, CA, was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221537

20:08— Christina Antoinette Perez, 45, of Santa Maria, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Ysabel St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221536

23:11— Trevor Dillon Greer, 29, of Bakersfield, CA, was released by a peace officer on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221538

May 27, 2022

02:50— Celso Cuellar Galvez, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-1540

03:25— Patrice Claire Tamayo, 52, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221539

14:29— Felipe Partida Moreno, 43, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221546

17:06— Tahnee Christine Hart, 34, of Templeton was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221547

May 28, 2022

02:12— Cole Thomas Horton, 25, of Hermosa Beach, CA, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and S River Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221551

02:35— Jonathan Richard Bollingerbenson, 24, of Santa Barbara, CA, was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221551

13:54— Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2000 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221552

20:25— Ruth Vasquez, 23, of Templeton was arrested on the 1100 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221553

May 29, 2022

01:15— Dylan James Askew, 20, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 520 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221559

01:38— Ian Lee Bonham, 46, transient, was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221560

01:46— Sean Patrick Fleming, 46, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on 24th and 101S and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S]; Case no. 221560

02:13— Michael Alan Sickler, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on 24th and 101S and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT-FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 221560

02:40— Melissa Maureen Moreno, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of Myrtlewood Dr. and booked and released for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 221561

03:11— Jennifer Marie Ellis, 45, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221560

03:25— Shandon Reed Derose, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Black Oak Dr. and 24th St. and booked and release for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221562

22:30— Margaret Frances Ryan, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221568

Atascadero Police Department

May 23, 2022

15:25— Rayford Dee Bowles, 54, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC: DUI:VIO [14601.2]; Case no. 221355

17:44— Derrick Lee Green, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8800 block of Old Santa Rosa Rd. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATING RELATSHP [273.5(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SEPERVISION [3455(A)]; Case no. 221359

May 24, 2022

08:12— Scott Charles Schultz, 36, of Los Osos was arrested on the 12000 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221363

08:12— Scott Charles Schultz, 36, of Los Osos was arrested on the 12000 block of Morro Rd. and booked for FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC METAL KNUCKLES [21810], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC NUNCHAKU [22010], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 221364

12:35— Spencer Louis Cassel, 37, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 9100 block of Morro Rd. and cited for PROB VIOL: REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2]; Case no. 221368

16:13— Daniel Joseph Mcpherson, 63, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 221371

May 25, 2022

01:42— Samuel Weston Lowe, 25, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of East Front St. and Montecito Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221375

19:53— Julian Ramon Gomez, 32, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221386

19:57— Julian Ramon Gomez, 32, transient, was arrested on the corner of Santa Ynez Ave. and Navajoa Ave. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 221387

23:31— Brian Manzanaraz, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and West Mall Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221390

May 26, 2022

14:30— Zakino Konstantin Sagior, 44, transient, was arrested on the 11000 block Viejo Camino and cited for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221394

May 27, 2022

16:45— Joseph Anthony Paramopanos, 35, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1800 block of San Fernando Rd. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)], VANDALISM LESS THAN $400 [594(B)(2)(A)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT: PEEK INTO HABITED BUILDING [647(I)]; Case no. 221407

May 28, 2022

22:58— Natalie Marie Myers, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221417

May 29, 2022

00:35— Anatolino Garcia Mendoza, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DRIVE W/O LICENSE [12500(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221918

