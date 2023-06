Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 22, 2023

23:46 — Juvenal Escardga, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Spring St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231590

01:54 — Sarah Blickensderfer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Riverside Ave and 13th St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231591

17:13 — Anissa Gutierrez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 900 block of Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231600

22:09 — Michael Reyes, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 800 block of Pine St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231604

21:57 — Erica Paramo, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 800 block of Pine St for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231605

19:56 — Manuel Stone, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Honeysuckle and Buttercup Lane for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231601

23:43 — Antonio Navarro, of Tulare was on view arrest on the 1500 block of Riverside Ave for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231606

20:26 — Matthew Cisneros, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Commerce Way, and Sherwood Rd for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231603

May 23, 2023

00:07 — Michael Torres, of San Miguel was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231607

08:30 — James Milender, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231608

16:37 — Christian Garcia, of Paso Robles was on view arrest at Tractor Supply for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231615

May 24, 2023

00:14 — Nicolas Gaddis, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231619

01:29 — David Alvarez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231621

00:00 — Javier Gonzalez, of Paso Robles was arrested for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231620

13:54 — Kenneth Frautschi, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2400 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231626

14:52 — Adan Chavarriaestrada, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231628

13:29 — Fabian Grandoli, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2300 block of Prospect Ave for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231625

16:10 — Joshua Bishop, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231631

16:42 — Darin Willis, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 100 block of Niblick for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231632

23:14 — Christopher Thatcher, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block of Niblick Rd for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231635

00:00 — Nicolas Granados, of Paso Robles was summoned/cited for SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], Case no. 231634

May 25, 2023

11:03 — Alain Pompey, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Shannon Hill for FELONY VIOLATIONS OF A COURT ORDER [166(A)(4)PC], Case no. 231637

12:17 — Audreena Wiley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Park St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231638

May 26, 2023

00:03 — Albert Francis, of San Luis Obispo was taken into custody on the 1200 block of Ysabel St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], Case no. 231648

10:47 — Kelley Jonason, of Paso Robles was arrested for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231650

12:21 — Eloy Zavalaesquivel, of Paso Robles was arrested for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON [245(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231654

20:56 — Katherine Tomblin, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 13th St and Park St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231660

May 27, 2023

15:11 — Michael Mendibles, of Atascadero was arrested for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231668

22:03 — Jeffrey Aguilar, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2300 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231671

May 28, 2023

00:30 — Jorge Galvezrojas, was on view arrest on the corner of 23rd St and Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231672

01:53 — Alejandro Cobarubias, was arrested for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231673

12:43 — Christie Asberry, of Paso Robles was arrested for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], Case no. 231675

17:22 — Gage Bahndolen, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of Experimental Station Rd for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC], Case no. 231679

23:14 — Steven French, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 3200 block of Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231680

