Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 17, 2021

17:30— Rudy Paul Lopez, 80, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1249

22:00— Deshan Markel Soles, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211251

22:16— Sean Finn Anderson, 57, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211253

May 18, 2021

07:00— Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave. and was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211256

20:08— Gregory Douglas Young, 41, transient, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211266

14:30— Mariano Rosales, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Cathedral Canyon Ct. and Sleepy Hollow Rd. and was booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1260

May 19, 2021

00:45— Sheri Hatchardsandoval, 57, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. and was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211268

09:09— Joseph Oliver Godfrey, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. and was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211273

09:45— Jacqueline Elizabeth Owens, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on Combine St. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 211272

12:28— Thomas Anthony Murray, 57, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211276

May 20, 2021

16:36— Janette Morales, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested on the 500 block of Creston Rd. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1283

19:30— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21

May 21, 2021

09:43— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, transient, was arrested at Wendy’s and was booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1288

May 22, 2021

14:29— Javier Ortiz, 53, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211294

23:11— Tom Eugene Anderson, 47, of Porterville, Ca, was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211302

23:16— Rebecca Ann Ervin, 35, of Porterville, Ca, was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211302

May 23, 2021

20:55— Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE WITH LOADED FIREARM [11550(E)(1)H&S], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], ARMED WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY [25800(A)PC], CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], 052 [29800(A)(1)], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 211307

Atascadero Police Department

May 18, 2021

08:54— Layn Allen Banks, 68, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211240

May 19, 2021

04:56— Christopher Clyde Grimes, 40, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211246

14:14— Gregory Scott Wolfe, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of Graves Creek Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211251

May 20, 2021

09:33— Michael Andrew Torres, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and San Gabriel St. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211254

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 171405

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211258

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 191355

May 21, 2021

15:57— Anthony Luis Snell, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Tecorida Ave. and cited for ANNOY/MOLEST VICTIM UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE [647.6(A)(1)]; Case no. 211264

21:45— Jeffrey Glen Kissinger, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on San Diego Way and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211260

May 22, 2021

02:09— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of E Mall and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211267

14:37— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on Lake View Dr. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211274

15:04— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on Lake View Dr. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211275

May 23, 2021

21:21— Jonathan Rushing, 32, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211280

