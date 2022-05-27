Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 16, 2022

00:35— Diego Leonardo Ortiz, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221410

08:20— Matthew Edmonds Eliott, 41, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], WRONG PLATES ON VEHICLE [4462(B)VC]; Case no. 221413

10:02— Jorge Antonio Rosas Jr, 42, of King City, CA, was arrested on the corner of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221416

May 17, 2022

00:30— Joel Solis Arciniega, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221424

09:39— Philip Milborn Hanna, 54, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 26th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 183773

09:40— Derrick Gene Aarhus, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Rosemary Dr. and Katherine Dr. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221426

15:55— Zack Thomas Elwell, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 300 block of Montebello Oaks Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221432

19:25— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 16th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for PETTY THEFT [484(A)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221435

May 18, 2022

12:14— Giovanni Ramirez Velasquez, 27, of King City, CA, was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], CHILD ENDANGERMENT [273(A)PC], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S]; Case no. 221439

15:55— Federico Luis Oseguera, 19, of Bradley was arrested on the 900 block of Vine St. and released to another agency for DUI OF ALCOHOL W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(A)VC], HIT AND RUN/DEATH OR INJURY [20001VC], .08 PERCENT ALCOHOL/CAUSING INJURY [23153(B)VC]; Case no. 221442

May 19, 2022

00:00— Mark Paxton Dino Furtado, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1446

00:00— Anthony Phillip King, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-1446

01:55— Eric David Lengyel, 44, of Riverside, CA, was arrested on the corner of 15th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1447

04:54— Alexander Kurtz, 35, of Guadalupe, CA, was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221448

12:33— Donn Jay Bryant, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and Creston Rd. and released to another agency for BATTERY [242PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC]; Case no. 221450

20:35— Andre Devon Ratcliff, 28, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 221446

21:42— Charles Brandon Bennett, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Oak St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 221463

22:19— Jonathan Sanchez Jaimes, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 500 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22-1464

May 20, 2022

00:18— Tanner Wayne Cowan, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221465

02:20— Terry Louis Snyder, 53, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221466

02:39— Edward Glenn Hash, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1700 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221467

03:10— Elijah Daniel Kulinski, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1000 block of Spring St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221468

22:50— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 36, transient, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1474

May 21, 2022

02:29— Martin Cuaravargas, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 221477

02:30— Esteban Aguilar Isidro, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221477

09:53— Angel Anthony Alexander, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Park Alleyway and released to another agency for VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221478

10:38— Andrew Paramet Staley, 18, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Nickerson Dr. and released to another agency for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1479

13:45— Anthony Jack Melton, 42, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for ELDER ABUSE:INFLICT PAIN-DEPENDENT-FELNY [368(B)(1)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-1480

15:15— Christine Nadia Hrciw, 56, of Porter Ranch, CA, was arrested on the corner of HWY 46 and Union Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC]; Case no. 221481

19:20— Kansas Benzanashante Andersondors, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1900 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1483

19:37— Wilfredo Gutierrez, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 18th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221483

21:00— Danny Allen Burrow, 41, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 600 block of 13th St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1484

21:06— Michael Lawrence Haller, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 22-1485

May 22, 2022

02:50— Eren Karadeli, 34, of Walnut Creek, CA, was arrested on the 1000 block of Paso Robles St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221487

Atascadero Police Department

May 16, 2022

15:49— Jason Anthony Medeiros, 52, of Atascadero was booked for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 221291

May 17, 2022

10:36— Joshua Mcleod Harris, 26, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of Lewis Ave. and booked for VIOLATION OF POSTRELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221298

11:53— Richard Alan Mathis, 55, transient, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221303

May 18, 2022

20:21— Nicole Kay Missamore, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221318

20:21— Nicole Kay Missamore, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7300 block of Sombrilla Ave. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221317

May 19, 2022

11:59— Richard Allen Carter, 50, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR SALE [11378], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221324

23:26— Juan Antonio Alvarezmorales, 36, of Nipomo, CA, was arrested on the 6900 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221330

May 20, 2022

02:59— Gary Harold Staub, 59, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221331

May 21, 2022

02:27— Carolyn Jane Mcmickle, 65, of Templeton was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221336

17:39— Abigail Elaine Muravez, 24, of Grover Beach, CA, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221339

May 22, 2022

10:12— Christa Lee Orndoff, 57, was arrested on the 8300 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221343

15:22— Jeremy Michaels Cunningham, 45, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and Atascadero Ave. and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)], (DUI:ALCOHOL/DRUGS [23152(A)/23152(B)], WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)]; Case no. 221345

