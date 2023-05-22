Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 14, 2023

01:39 — Wilfredo Gutierez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St and Spring St for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231520

09:52 — Andrew Perez, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3300 block of Spring St for VANDALISM OVER $400 [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231522

14:12 — Rosanna Wagner, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 100 block Niblick Rd for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231523

May 15, 2023

00:20 — Christopher Climer, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Nickerson Dr for CARRYING A LOADED FIREARM [25850(A)PC], Case no. 231526

08:55 — David Allen, of Modesto was summoned/cited on the corner of Riverside and 24th St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], Case no. 231528

14:28 — Ambrose Wesley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on Pioneer Park for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231531

May 16, 2023

01:24 — Casey Casteel, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 900 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], Case no. 231536

14:19 — Kaitlin Hensley, of Ridgecrest was on view arrest on the corner of 46E and Buena Vista for DRIVING OR TAKING A VEHICLE WITHOUT A PERSON’S PERMISSION [10851(A)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], Case no. 231538

21:20 — Jose Rodriguezespinoza, of Hesperia was taken into custody on the 1600 block of Spring St for OUTSIDE WARRANT/M, Case no. 231543

23:06 — Ambrose Wesley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1300 block of 24th St for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231545

May 17, 2023

21:54 — Angel Chavez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on 28th St for THEFT USING FORCE/ROBBERY [211 PC], FORCIBLY TAKING VICTIM TO ANOTHER PLACE [207(A)PC], BURGLARY [459PC], Case no. 231535

02:10 — Eric Wiggans, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of S River Rd and Serenade for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231546

04:26 — Angelica Smith, of Templeton was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Ysabel Ave for WILLFULLY TO VIOLATE A WRITTEN PROMISE TO APPEAR IN COURT [853.7PC], Case no. 231547

May 18, 2023

23:51 — Mandy Carroll, of Atascadero was on view arrest on the corner of 22nd St and Spring St for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], Case no. 231551

08:30 — Ambrose Wesley, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 700 block of 20th St for UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT PRESCRIPTION [11550(A)HS], VANDALISM [594(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231552

21:54 — Daniel Rex, of Huntington Beach was taken into custody on the corner of 10th and Oak St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS [23152(F)VC], FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM [29800(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231559

May 19, 2023

01:19 — Jacob Flynn, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of 10th and Riverside Ave for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], Case no. 231560

May 20, 2023

07:13 — Matthew Malloy, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 600 block of Moss Ave for UNLAWFULLY CAUSING FIRE OF PROPERTY [452(D)PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231573

16:36 — Joy Barrientos, of Paso Robles was arrested for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC], Case no. 231577

19:59 — Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 3200 block of Spring St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POST RELEASE COMMUNITY SUPERVISION [3455(A)PC], Case no. 231578

20:55 — Marisela Flores, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the corner of Oak Hill Rd and Nicklaus St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231579

15:55 — Joseph Smaglik, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the corner of Union and Prospect for RESISTING AN EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69PC], Case no. 231575

May 21, 2023

00:48 — Kyle Walsh, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 1200 block of Pine St for PUBLIC INTOXINATION [647(F)PC], Case no. 231581

03:02 — Feliciano Pachecogalvez, of Paso Robles was on view arrest on the 2200 block of Spring St for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], 231582

03:16 — Joe Sweet, of Paso Robles was taken into custody on the 2400 Park St for BENCH WARRANT [978.5PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], Case no. 231583

12:51 — Eliana Pomar, of Los Angeles was on view arrest on the 300 block of Montebello Oaks for BURGLARY [459PC], CONSPIRACY:COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], Case no. 231585

22:53 — Brianna Reyes, of Paso Robles was arrested for DOMESTIC BATTERY [243(E)(1)PC], Case no. 231589

