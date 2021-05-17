Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 10, 2021

20:20— Gina Marie Miner, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1600 block of Poppy Ln. and released to a third party for ELDER ABUSE:INFLICT PAIN-DEPENDENT-FELNY [368(B)(1)PC], REMOVING/DAMAGES/OBSTRUCTS WIRELESS DEVICE [591.5PC]; Case no. 211197

14:40— Scott Griffin Stevenson, 68, of Sparks, NV, was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 21-1193

May 11, 2021

14:43— David Raymond Merino, 50, of Arroyo Grande was booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211201

14:39— David Angel Moreno, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Scott St. and was released to another agency for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211201

14:39— Richard Allen Noriega Bales, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Scott St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]

May 12, 2021

16:08— Kiannamari Johanna Howell, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 80 block of Cary St. and booked and released for BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 211209

22:34— Ashley Lynn Brown, 37, of Clearwater, FL, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211213

May 13, 2021

19:39— Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of S. Vine St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1220

23:22— Jose Leonhernandez, 19, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 211221

May 14, 2021

17:42— Valerie A Dunham, 59, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2800 block of Buena Vista Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 2111232

May 15, 2021

09:18— Kyle Frederick Bonomi, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Park St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211237

11:50— Donald Jay Avery, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 600 block of Shannon Hill Dr. and released to another agency for being ARMED WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY [25800(A)PC], ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY [664/459PC-RES]; Case no. 211238

Atascadero Police Department

May 10, 2021

10:40— Heriberto Salazarperez, 28, of Cambria was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)]; Case no. 211170

10:40— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211170

11:30— James Ronald Thomas, 49, of Atascadero was booked for SEX OFFENDER FAIL UPDATE ANNUAL REGISTRATION [290.012(A)]; Case no. 211149

16:46— Joshua Lee Hernandez, 40, of Los Osos was arrested on the 9300 block of Pismo Ave. and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211178

22:18— Darin Joseph Candiff, 49, of Atascadero was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211181

May 11, 2021

02:19— Rebecca Mariah Perry, 23, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211182

05:45— Alphonso Young, 57, of Riverside CA, was booked for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236], BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)], ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 211183

May 12, 2021

16:25— Vincent James Dinapoli, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of Amapoa Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211196

May 13, 2021

23:14— Wendy Alvarez Ventura, 37, of Atascadero was booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211210

May 15, 2021

09:58— Lizbeth Gabriela Cardenas, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)], BURNING RUBBISH OR WET DEBRIS [5-7.02(2)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211218

11:33— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 210575

11:33— Andrew Michael Powell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR [813]; Case no. 211220

May 16, 2021

17:28— Tanner Gagepatrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WITHOUT A PRESCRIPTION [4060]; Case no. 211227

