Paso Robles Police Department

May 09, 2022

15:03— Kevin Laurence Murphy, 44, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the corner of 21st St. and Pine St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC]; Case no. 22-1349

22:18— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for CARRY DIRK OR DAGGER CONCEALED ON PERSON [21310PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221351

May 10, 2022

13:09— Shiloh Augustine Ferreira, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 11th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 220453

14:07— Edgar Stanley Canales, 35, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1800 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221356

16:45— Austin James Almendarez, 36, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1357

May 11, 2022

00:41— Severiano Ortegamoreno, 22, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of Vine St. and booked and released for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC]; Case no. 22-1358

14:21— Harold Louis Barry, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 221365

15:13— Fernando Dario Saucedo, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Santa Ynez Ave. and booked and released for FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], FALSE INFO TO OFFICER [31VC], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 22-1364

15:20— Steven Lee Graham, 41, transient, was arrested on the 800 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for ROBBERY [211PC], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 22-1367

16:01— Allison Lauraine Clark, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on Rosemary Dr. and booked and released for UNAUTHORIZED ENTERING IN DWELLING HOUSE [602.5PC], WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 221368

00:00— Christina Dawn Geddis, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221369

19:23— Angel Anthony Alexander, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2900 block of Riverside Ave. and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], VANDALISM $400 OR MORE DAMAGE [594(B)(1)PC]; Case no. 221371

19:55— Jeremiah James Aguilarlockaton, 27, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 46E and Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221373

22:00— Timothy Vaughn Kasinger, 38, transient, was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1374

May 12, 2022

01:34— James Daniel Devon Watson, 40, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Golden Hill Rd. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESS/PURCHASE FOR SALE NARCOTIC/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11351H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221375

02:15— Cheyenne Viva Stanley, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Fontana Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1376

02:16— Victoria Diaz, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1600 block of Fontana Rd. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1376

03:54— Daniel William Chaides, 49, of San Diego, CA, was arrested on the 800 block of Pine St. and released to another agency for DRAWS/EXHIBITS ANY DEADLYWEAPON NOT GUN [417(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221377

09:11— Tavaris Alexander Chaney, 23, of Katy, TX, was arrested on the 1500 block of Park St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221227

14:46— Rebecca Ann Hurl, 58, of Paso Robles was arrested on Park St. and released to another agency for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 212036

May 13, 2022

00:44— Paul Brian Bridgewater, 50, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1383

02:53— Agripino De Dios Esteban, 22, of Paso Robles was released by a peace officer on the corner of 19th St. and Spring St. for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], FALSE ID TO PEACE OFFICER [148.9(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221384

17:59— Marco Martinezpacheco, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221388

May 14, 2022

00:38— Raquel Garcialuna, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 3300 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 221390

01:35— Lucas Vincent Sprouse, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on Pine St. for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 221392

03:56— Jorge Mansfield, 44, of San Ardo, CA, was arrested on NB HWY 101 and N Spring St. and released to anther agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC]; Case no. 221393

04:01— Logan Allan Johnson, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Niblick Rd. and River Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 221394

10:42— William Shawn Wright, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1100 block of Creston Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-FELONY [B/W-F]; Case no. 20-2052

15:53— Robin Monique Portwood, 50, of Santa Maria, CA, was arrested on the corner of Golden Hill Rd. and 46E for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221395

18:47— Isacc Eric Gonzalez, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 221398

22:52— Andrew D Brown, 40, of Aptos, CA, was arrested on the corner of Pine St. and 10th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 22

May 15, 2022

00:20— Tyler Anthony Lewis, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on the 200 block of 12th St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1404

10:37— Lucinda Patricia Heath, 50, of San Jose, CA, was arrested on Paso Robles St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 22-1405

23:25— Shelagh Pauline Cairney, 66, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 22-1409

Atascadero Police Department

May 09, 2022

10:43— Alecia Jeanne Brown, 34, transient, was arrested on the corner of E Front St. and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221160

16:46— Russell Jeffrey Kuhnle, 35, of Paso Robles was cited for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)]; Case no. 221168

May 10, 2022

01:10— Colton Lee Godfrey, 29, of Santa Margarita was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221175

10:07— Colleen Barbara Rambo, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 9900 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)], POSSESS SWITCHBLADE IN VEHICLE [21510(A)]; Case no. 221177

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221193

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for PROBATION VIOLATION:REARREST/REVOKE [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 221180

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)], APPROPRIATE LOST PROPERTY [485]; Case no. 221167

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [OVER $400] [484G(A)]; Case no. 221164

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221196

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221201

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221191

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [OVER $400] [484G(A)]; Case no. 221192

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221199

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221200

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221197

14:13— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221198

16:00— Frank Paul Morrell, 65, transient, was booked for THEFT BY FORGED/INVALID ACCESS CARD [484G(A)]; Case no. 221194

20:53— Eugene Lee Kriewitz, 32, transient, was arrested on the corner of Junipero Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221181

20:53— Carey James Vasquez, 37, transient, was arrested on the corner of Junipero Ave. and El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221183

23:18— Devon Alexander Smith, 39, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5400 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221185

23:18— Devon Alexander Smith, 39, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 5400 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 221184

23:39— Susan Lea Rambo, 68, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 7700 block of Morro Rd. and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 221186

May 11, 2022

00:45— Angela Jessie Evangelista, 39, of Nipomo, CA, was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221187

May 12, 2022

11:21— Leon Curtis Roberts, 34, transient, was arrested on the corner of Montecito Ave. and E Front St. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 221206

13:28— Morales Ernesto Guerra, 21, of Atascadero was booked for POSSESS/ETC OBSCENE MATTER:MINOR IN SEXUAL ACTS [311.11(A)]; Case no. 220303

May 13, 2022

18:43— Daniel Thomas Quinonez, 29, of Tulare, CA, was arrested on the 7300 block of El Camino Real and booked for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221225

21:56— John Lambert Wiest, 23, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on the corner of Del Rio Rd. and Ramona Rd. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221226

May 14, 2022

00:39— Nicole Lynn Maduena, 34, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Valdez Ave. and Cayucos Ave. and cited for POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)]; Case no. 221230

01:52— Jeffrey NMN Orozco, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221231

18:35— Daniel William Chaides, 49, transient, was arrested on the 7400 block of Castano Ave. and booked for ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON:NOT F/ARM [245(A)(1)]; Case no. 221262

May 15, 2022

01:01— Shelley Lynn Shields, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5400 block of Pescado Ct. and booked for INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)], OBSTRUCT/RESIST EXECUTIVE OFFICER [69]; Case no. 221265

13:44— Kai Michael Bland, 40, of Atascadero was arrested o the 10000 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)]; Case no. 221268

13:44— Kai Michael Bland, 40, of Atascadero was arrested o the 10000 block of El Bordo Ave. and booked for WARRANT:FTA VEH CODE VIOL [40515]; Case no. 221270

20:02— Donald Wayne Yeager, 45, of Pacific Grove, CA, was cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 221274

21:05— Kristy Nicole Mcgill, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7500 block of Santa Ynez Ave. and booked for BATTERY W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY [243(D)], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221275

