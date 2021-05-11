Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 03, 2021

00:41— Michael Frank Tidd, 61, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for BURGLARY – 2ND DEGREE [459PC]; Case no. 211083

02:24— Zomon Peniapoilario, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DRIVE WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211122

01:28— Frank Jose Perez, 27, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 800 block of 16th St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], BATTERY [242PC]; Case no. 21-1123

15:13— Lisa Stevens, 55, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Spring St. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211127

23:34— Tanner Gage Patrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Rambouillet Rd. and Nicklaus St. and released to a third party for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211128

May 04, 2021

08:04— Kenneth Clark Wiedemann, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Paso Robles St. and 13th St. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1133

May 05, 2021

01:16— Justin Allen Meloon, 26, of Paso Robles was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 211139

17:38— Wesley Allen Cox, 31, of Oakville, CT, was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S], DRAWS/EXHIBITS ANY DEADLY WEAPON NOT GUN [417(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211149

19:16— Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 17th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS… [148(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211151

20:40— Mario Garcia, 55, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211153

May 06, 2021

01:21— Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 190 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550 (A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1154

11:08— Victor Lopez III, 60, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 11th St. and Pine St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], SALE/MANUFACTURE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11379H&S]; Case no. 211155

11:14— Lacey Anne Babcock, 38, of Grover Beach was arrested on the 2600 block of Riverside Ave. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no.

00:33— Gregardo Lara Solorio, 30, of Turlock, CA, was arrested on the 730 block of 28th St. and booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1164

May 07, 2021

05:09— Frank JR Maduena, 56, of Paso Robles was arrested on the RTE 46E and Buena Vista Dr. and booked and released for UNLAWFUL DISPLAY EVIDENCE OF REGISTRATION [4462.5VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], UNLICENSED DRIVER [12500(A)VC], EXPIRED REGISTRATION [4000(A)(1)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-1165

17:45— Ronald Dean Owens, 35, of Nipomo was arrested on the 2900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211169

19:17— Mark Wayne Greer, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of Creston Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- Felony [O/W-F]; Case no. 21-1170

21:19— Alfredo Quintero Paz, 51, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2500 block of Spring St. and released to another agency for BATTERY BY SPOUSE, COHABITANT, FORMER SPOUSE [243(E)(1)PC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211171

May 08, 2021

02:24— Jose Garcia Piceno, 28, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of 13th St. and Paso Robles St. and released to another agency for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1174

May 09, 2021

12:38— Maurilio Rojasamado, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1300 block of Stoney Creek Rd. and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 211184

22:10— Juan Ramon Rodriguez, 27, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211188

Atascadero Police Department

May 03, 2021

00:02— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202667

00:02— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 211106

13:30— Stephany Dawn Mottbell, 46, of Atascadero was cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211110

May 04, 2021

02:10— Manuel Roy Catron, 27, transient, was arrested on the 9400 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WHILE ARMED W/LOADED FIREARM [11370.1(A)], POSS FOR SALE DESIGNATED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11375(B)(1)], POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310], FELON POSSESS/BUY/USE STUN GUN [22610(A)], FELON/ADDICT/POSSESS/ETC FIREARM [29800(A)(1)], PROHIBITED PERSON OWN/POSSESS/ETC AMMUNITION/ETC [30305(A)(1)]; Case no. 211118

May 05, 2021

03:20— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201560

03:20— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192414

03:20— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192488

03:20— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201799

03:20— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8200 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200704

22:45— Rachelle Dawn Blevins, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6800 block of Santa Lucia Ave. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211132

May 06, 2021

08:19— Wesley Andrew Stewart, 38, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9100 block of Santa Barbara Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN/ OR R/R CROSSING [22450(A)]; Case no. 211135

16:10— Aaron Zuniga Nava, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211140

23:15— Bill Benjamin Hernandez, 49, of Paso Robles was arrested on 101 SB HWY and Santa Rosa Rd. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 211142

May 07, 2021

16:39— Daniel Clay Jennings, 34, transient, was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 211155

May 08, 2021

01:39— Travis Cory Meaderbrown, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6900 block of Morro Rd. and cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211157

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202680

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202407

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 200713

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427], NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)], ARREST WARRANT/FELONY [813]; Case no. 211158

11:07— Julian Ramon Gomez, 31, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and cited for NO CAMPING OR STORING OF UNATTENDED PERSONAL PROPERTY ON PRI [5-15.103(D)]; Case no. 211158

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 202687

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202775

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202621

11:07— Samantha Nichole Maxwell, 25, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Montecito Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202559

16:17— Jeremy Till Hale, 44, transient, was arrested on the 7000 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211162

May 09, 2021

20:50— Simon Bently Lorden, 19, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of El Bordo Ave. and Las Lomas Ave. and booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515]; Case no. 211169

