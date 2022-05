Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

May 02, 2022

03:20— Alain Michael Pompey, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on 24th St. and booked and released for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221281

09:18— Justin Matthew Jmaev, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2100 block of Golden Hill Rd. and booked and released for DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED FOR DUI [14601.2(A)VC], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221282

16:36— Melissa Faun Chaney, 45, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and released to another agency for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD:POSSIBLE INJURY/DEATH [273A(A)PC], THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422PC], INFLICTION OF CORPORAL INJURY ON CHILD [273D(A)PC]; Case no. 221273

16:37— Joshua Ryan Chaney, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for WILLFUL CRUELTY TO CHILD [273A(B)PC]; Case no. 221273

May 03, 2022

15:45— Nicolas Stephen Gaddis, 32, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 100 block of Niblick Rd. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221293

May 04, 2022

13:05— Chelsea Dawn Burch, 37, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of 10th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21-2952

20:55— Daniel Joseph Fitzpatrick, 41, of Paso Robles was arrested on 22nd and Riverside and booked and released for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221303

May 05, 2022

00:24— Pedro Josue Osuna, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 1200 block of Ysabel St. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221305

01:04— Laura Elizabeth Condict, 37, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 200 block of San Carlos Ave. and booked and released for PROWLING/PEEKING IN DOOR/WINDOW [647(I)PC], TAMPERING/INJURING VEHICLE OR CONTENTS [10852VC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 22-1306

20:31— Dustin Lee Baker, 43, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Spring St. and released to another agency for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 221317

May 06, 2022

05:09— Nhia Xiong, 39, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and 46E and released to another agency for POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC]; Case no. 221320

05:22— Lee Sikhane Khammany, 40, of Fresno, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and 46E and released to another agency for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 221320

04:06— San lounge Saechao, 31, of Antelope, CA, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and 46E and released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F], RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 221320

May 08, 2022

09:05— Kevin Laurence Murphy, 44, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 221336

13:50— Benjamin Mykel Knudson Himle, 33, of Atascadero was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. and booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 221339

21:55— Ryan David Phelps, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 900 block of Oriole Way and released to another agency for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT [273.5(A)PC]; Case no. 22-1342

Atascadero Police Department

May 02, 2022

23:19— Brandon Christopher Gregory, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9200 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIVE:LIC SUSPENDED/ETC [14601.1(A)]; Case no. 221100

May 03, 2022

20:37— Alejandro Moreno Moreno, 22, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Bocina Ln. and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 221115

May 04, 2022

00:52— Jason Michael Platz, 24, of Atascadero was arrested on the 11900 block of Via Marbella and booked for BURGLARY:FIRST DEGREE [459], VANDALISM ($400 OR MORE) [594(B)(1)], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221117

17:37— Joe Don Ramey, 50, of Paso Robles was booked for THREATEN CRIME WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE [422(A)], VANDALISM ($400 OR MORE) [594(B)(1)], STALKING [646.9(A)]; Case no. 221082

23:57— Tyler Jonathan Erickson, 31, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5500 block of El Camino Real and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 221128

May 05, 2022

13:42— Trevor William Finneran, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Curbaril Ave. and booked for VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], DISORDERLY CONDUCT:UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUG [647(F)]; Case no. 221131

23:05— Snappaiti Tlanezi Galindo, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 221135

May 07, 2022

12:43— Trevor William Finneran, 36, transient, was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and booked for USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056], PUBLIC NUISANCE [372]; Case no. 221148

May 08, 2022

04:51— Ruth Vasquez, 23, of Shandon was arrested on Highway 41 and Templeton Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 221152

18:21— Ethan Andrew Alexander, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the 6000 block of San Anselmo Rd. and cited for DRIV:SUSP/ETC LIC:DUI:VIO [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/DRUG W/PRIORS [23152(A)], DUI 0.08 W/PR:PER 23550VC [23152(B)]; Case no. 221157

