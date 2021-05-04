Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Paso Robles Police Department

April 25, 2021

01:56— Ramiro Hernandezcuevas, 36, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 20th St. and Spring St. and was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211063

02:52— Juan Alfonso Guerrerofabian, 35, of Paso Robles was booked and released for DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC]; Case no. 211064

04:11— Herminio Martinezsarasua, 29, of Cambria was arrested on the corner of Creston Rd. and S. River Rd. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1066

06:51— Lesly K Ruizixta, 21, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of 8th St. and Riverside Ave. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE COMBINED INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND A DRUG [23152(G)VC], POSSESS NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1068

April 26, 2021

01:52— Jaime Villanuevachavez, 33, of Bradley was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Vine St. and booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1072

01:56— Eloy Galvezolea, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Vine St. and 24th St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211072

22:00— Christopher Paul Molloy, 28, of Paso Robles was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S] , TRESPASS/POSTED LAND/REFUSE TO LEAVE [602(K)(1)PC]; Case no. 211077

April 27, 2021

12:48— Ryan Curtis Chadwick, 37, of San Jose was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Spring St. and booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211082

21:29— Diego Hernandez, 23, of Paso Robles was arrested on 900 block of Park St. and booked and released for DUI OF ALCOHOL W/BODILY INJURY TO PERSON, NOT DRIVER [23153(A)VC], .08 PERCENT ALCOHOL/CAUSING INJURY [23153(B)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1087

21:40— Shaminette Keegan, 60, of Atascadero was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211088

April 29, 2021

11:23— Nicole Gayle Bolla, 38, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of Riverside Ave. and Ysabel St. and released by a peace officer for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211094

19:05— James Bailey Henderson, 36, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested on the 1100 block of 24th St. and booked and released for ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON OR INSTRUMENT [245(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211098

April 30, 2021

17:15— Fernando Navagarcia, 18, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 210152

22:15— Quinn Thomas Willis, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of S. River Rd. and 13th St. and released by a peace officer for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 21-1108

May 01, 2021

00:54— Jeffrey Wayne Branch, 51, of Raymond, CA, was arrested on the corner of Union Rd. and Skyview Rd. and released by a peace office for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211109

May 02, 2021

02:18— Francisco Villegas Ramirez, 39, of Templeton was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211116

10:17— Albert Galindo, 37, of Tipton, CA was booked and released for TAKING VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC]; Case no. 211117

10:17— Jewelee Mackenzie Galbraithwiley, 26, of Pixey, CA, was booked and released for RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S]; Case no. 211117

10:17— Ramon Ernesto Sanchez, 36, of Tipton, CA, was booked and released for TAKE VEHICLE W/O OWNER’S CONSENT [10851(A)VC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC], RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY VEH/TRAILER [496D(A)PC], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211117

18:13— Gregory Douglas Young, 41, transient, was arrested on the 1100 block of Black Oak Dr. and released to another agency for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211120

Atascadero Police Department

April 26, 2021

21:35— Andrew Gustav Brauer, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], BATTERY:SPOUSE/EX SPOUSE/DATE/ETC [243(E)(1)]; Case no. 211042

April 27, 2021

04:55— Tanner Gagepatrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Palomar Ave. and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 211045

06:44— Tanner Gagepatrick Harris, 19, of Atascadero was arrested at Fit Republic and booked for being USE/UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)]; Case no. 211046

18:57— Travis Cory Meaderbrown, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9300 block of Jornada Ln. and booked for FALSE IMPRISONMENT [236], INFLICT CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211051

18:57— Travis Cory Meaderbrown, 32, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of Santa Barbara Rd. and Arbol Del Rosal Way and booked for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211057

21:42— Hope Desiree Rosa, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on the 7100 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], TRESPASS:REFUSE TO LEAVE PROPERTY:PEACE OFFICER REQUEST [602(O)(1)]; Case no. 211059

April 28, 2021

04:40— Rudy Flores, 46, of Atascadero was arrested on the corner of San Ramon and HWY 101 SB Offramp and booked for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211062

04:40— Aaron Matthew Schafer, 33, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of San Ramon and HWY 101 SB Offramp and cited for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], CARRY CONCEALED DIRK OR DAGGER [21310], MANUFACTURE/SALE/POSSESS/ETC METAL KNUCKLES [21810]; Case no. 211061

17:42— Gilberto Palafox, 28, of Santa Margarita was booked for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)], VIOLATION PAROLE:FELONY [3056]; Case no. 211066

17:42— Gilberto Palafox, 28, of Santa Margarita was booked for CONTEMPT OF COURT:VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER/ETC [166(C)(1)], STALKING:TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER/ETC [646.9(B)]; Case no. 211067

April 29, 2021

23:41— Daniel Clay Jennings, 34, of Atascadero was arrested at the rear of Kmart and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO SPECIFIC PEACE OFFICERS [148.9(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211082

April 30, 2021

00:00— True Paige Vonbargen, 25, of Atascadero was arrested at the rear of Kmart and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211082

10:50— Melissa Jo Vear, 45, transient, was arrested on the 5400 block of Traffic Way and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201518

10:50— Melissa Jo Vear, 45, transient, was arrested on the 5400 block of Traffic Way and cited for BENCH WARRANT/FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISDEMEANOR CHARGE [978.5]; Case no. 201229

12:38— Eric Michael Holland, 35, of Avila Beach was arrested on the 8000 block of El Camino Real and booked for POSSESSION OF NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)], DUI DRUG [23152(F)]; Case no. 211086

20:09— Lacy Ileane Baker, 30, of Templeton was arrested on the 2500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 191881

20:09— Lacy Ileane Baker, 30, of Templeton was arrested on the 2500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAIL TO APPEAR; WITHOUT PAYMENT OF BAIL [40515], FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211090

21:03— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Curbaril Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 210039

21:03— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Curbaril Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 192966

21:03— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Curbaril Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 201230

21:03— Michael Reye Mendibles, 39, transient, was arrested on the 8900 block of Curbaril Ave. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211091

21:34— Laura Sue Vance, 51, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211092

21:39— Lizbeth Gabriela Cardenas, 41, of Atascadero was arrested on the 9500 block of El Camino Real and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 202979

23:03— Nicole Sheree Davidson, 43, of Atascadero was arrested on the 5900 block of El Camino Real and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211093

May 01, 2021

00:40— Kyle Morgan Hunter, 36, of Shandon was arrested on the corner or Morro Rd. and El Camino Real and booked for OBSTRUCT/RESIST/ETC PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/EMERGENCY MED TECH [148(A)(1)], DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211094

17:54— Rachel Sophia Johnson, 28, of Atascadero was arrested on Capistrano Ave. and cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211098

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related